“So annoying” - Mauricio Pochettino responds to Gary Neville’s ‘billion-pound bottle jobs’ Chelsea jibe

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has issued another response to Gary Neville's comments following the Blues' League Cup defeat to Liverpool.

The west Londoners lost 1-0 against the Merseysiders in the final at Wembley on Sunday (February 25) after Virgil van Dijk's extra-time header secured the trophy for his side.

While on commentary duty for Sky Sports, Neville laid into Pochettino's side for their performance, labeling them the 'billion-pound bottle jobs'. The Argentine manager defended Chelsea's display in the post-match press conference, stating that the Manchester United great's assessment was unfair.

Ahead of his side's FA Cup clash against Leeds United on Wednesday (February 28), Pochettino admitted his frustration over the criticism about the club's exorbitant £1 billion transfer spend in the last two years. He said (via the Evening Standard):

“The problem is so annoying when after eight months always people talk about one billion. I feel that’s a little bit unfair. The new owners arrived with the right intention and they want to build something that is different from the past."

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss added:

“For me, the players have an amazing quality, they only need time. It’s not an excuse for me because if I am here or not, it’s not dependent on me, it’s dependent of my job and I think we are doing an amazing job."

Following their fifth-round FA Cup tie against Leeds, Chelsea will lock horns with Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday (March 2).

“I feel the support" - Mauricio Pochettino 'confident' of Chelsea future despite poor form this season

Pochettino insists that he still has the support of the club hierarchy to continue as Chelsea boss despite their poor form this season. They have struggled to maintain consistency with their performances in the English top flight.

During the aforementioned pre-match press conference, Pochettino was asked whether the club's owners will remain patient to see if he can turn things around. The Argentine replied:

“Why not? I am confident until they tell me something. I feel the support from them. When I go up [to receive his runners-up medal at Wembley], I was so upset, nearly crying when I arrived there."

He added:

“And then Todd sent a very, very nice text to me, and then I met Behdad and he was really, really good."

The west Londoners are currently 11th in the Premier League table after 10 wins, five draws, and 10 losses this term. Chelsea are 17 points adrift of the top four and are dangerously close to their second consecutive season without European football.