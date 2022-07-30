“So comfortable on the ball and always does the right thing” – Manchester United fans believe 22-year-old star is ‘here to conquer’ despite 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid 

Manchester United fans have been left impressed by the performance of one of their new signings despite falling to a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in Oslo.

Ahead of their Premier League opener against Brighton next week, Joao Felix scored a late winner in a largely forgettable clash before Fred was sent off for the Red Devils during injury time.

Erik ten Hag named a strong side for the clash in the Norwegian capital. The lineup hinted at starting XI the Dutchman could field for next Sunday's opener.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Impact of Ten Hag on players apparent again that half. #mufc intense and probing, which wasn’t the case against Atletico last season. Dalot, Lindelof, Malacia and Fred impressive. Ten Hag had Shaw and Malacia in starting colours in training last week. Malacia a threat to Shaw. Impact of Ten Hag on players apparent again that half. #mufc intense and probing, which wasn’t the case against Atletico last season. Dalot, Lindelof, Malacia and Fred impressive. Ten Hag had Shaw and Malacia in starting colours in training last week. Malacia a threat to Shaw.

The 52-year-old boss also only made three substitutes for the clash, with Tyrell Malacia the only new signing to start the encounter. The 22-year-old left-back was bought from Feyenoord earlier this summer for £13.5 million (Transfermarkt). He was given the nod ahead of Luke Shaw and Alex Telles.

The Dutch international was impressive during the game against Diego Simeone's side. He impressively combined defensive stability with an attacking threat on Manchester United's left flank.

Following the defeat, United fans took to Twitter to praise Malacia's impact, with many clearly excited about the youngster's potential under Ten Hag. Here are some of the reactions:

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Malacia on fire so far! Malacia on fire so far!

carlos @carlos00535 @markgoldbridge Has to start the season teams won’t work him out at the start @markgoldbridge Has to start the season teams won’t work him out at the start

Mark mufc @Markmufc14 @markgoldbridge Deffo a starter over shaw. Different class and i do like shaw but this guys good @markgoldbridge Deffo a starter over shaw. Different class and i do like shaw but this guys good

. @utdcynical Malacia’s passing range is really impressive Malacia’s passing range is really impressive

Dill Flex✌🏾 @DillFlex Malacia is here to conquer! Shaw should be ready to warm the bench Malacia is here to conquer! Shaw should be ready to warm the bench 👊 https://t.co/Z7wujdN9T3

Tinka 🔴 @UtdCode Can’t find the right words to describe how good Malacia is man we finally did some great business I can’t believe it Can’t find the right words to describe how good Malacia is man we finally did some great business I can’t believe it

SQ @__SQ____ Malacia is a gem of a signing. Incredible player. Malacia is a gem of a signing. Incredible player.

ʟɪᴀᴍ 🐬 @LiamXCL Malacia is so comfortable on the ball and always does the right thing with it Malacia is so comfortable on the ball and always does the right thing with it

Manchester United legend highlights what Tyrell Malacia will bring to Old Trafford

Former Manchester United great Jaap Stam believes the club have got a real prospect on their hands with Malacia. The young Dutch international made 137 appearances across five seasons for Feyenoord.

Stam, who was part of the Red Devils' treble-winning side in 1999, claims Malacia will fit in well with Ten Hag's system. The Dutchman wants his full-backs to push higher up the pitch to support the attack. The pundit told Genting Casino:

“He’s a clever operator. He plays on the front foot and is aggressive in his challenges. He is very confident on the ball and the United fans can expect to see him bombing down the pitch, making overlaps, delivering quality crosses into the box and also scoring goals. He has that in his locker. Defensively, he is very good one against one."

The legendary defender was also asked about Ten Hag. He said:

"He's definitely going to try and play in that Ajax style - looking to dominate possession and attack. He’ll try and find different ways to attack. In certain games, he will not be able to dominate possession, so he will be looking to play on the transition with quick breaks. He’ll be looking to play creative football. He’ll want to attack and he will want to win."

