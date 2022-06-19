"So depressing watching your childhood hero become a shameless shill" - Fans blast Manchester United legends after 'genuinely nauseating' interview

Fans have ripped apart Manchester United legends Gary Neville and David Beckham after the release of the latest episode of 'The Overlap'.
The duo were seen discussing the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while also recollecting some of the memories associated with representing England over the years.
Although Beckham's interview by Neville was put forward as a routine chat ahead of a promising World Cup, fans were quick to identify the hypocrisy behind it. As soon as the latest episode of The Overlap surfaced on Twitter, several users on the social media platform raised their voices.
The critics were of the opinion that the interview was nothing but a PR exercise carried out to glorify Qatar. Claims were also raised about why Neville, who generally speaks up against atrocities in England, never asked the right questions to his mate.
Notably, Beckham is the brand ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar later this year. As such, fans weren't particularly surprised with the former Manchester United captain not speaking a word about the death of migrant workers involved in preparations for the World Cup or the Qatar regime and their treatment towards the LGBTQ community and women.
Here are some of the reactions to the interview that has not gone down well with the fans:
Manchester United still playing chasing game in summer transfer window
Manchester United were swift in their announcement of Erik ten Hag as manager. But despite wrapping up the deal for the Dutch tactician early on, the Red Devils have not been able to make their mark when it comes to landing transfer targets.
Negotiations with Barcelona over priority target Frenkie de Jong have frustratingly dragged on, while Ajax defender Jurrien Timber seems reluctant to follow Ten Hag to Old Trafford.
While there is talk of Manchester United identifying another Ajax star in Antony as a potential target, Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are providing them stern competition. Free agent Christian Eriksen may also decide to snub Manchester United in favor of Spurs.
As things stand, the first few weeks of the summer transfer window have been far from ideal for United. It remains to be seen if they can step on the pedal and accelerate the deals to land the required targets for Ten Hag.
The Premier League giants begin their 2022/23 campaign on August 7 against Brighton at Old Trafford.