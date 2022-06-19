"So depressing watching your childhood hero become a shameless shill" - Fans blast Manchester United legends after 'genuinely nauseating' interview

Fans have ripped apart Manchester United legends Gary Neville and David Beckham after the release of the latest episode of 'The Overlap'.

The duo were seen discussing the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while also recollecting some of the memories associated with representing England over the years.

Although Beckham's interview by Neville was put forward as a routine chat ahead of a promising World Cup, fans were quick to identify the hypocrisy behind it. As soon as the latest episode of The Overlap surfaced on Twitter, several users on the social media platform raised their voices.

The critics were of the opinion that the interview was nothing but a PR exercise carried out to glorify Qatar. Claims were also raised about why Neville, who generally speaks up against atrocities in England, never asked the right questions to his mate.

Notably, Beckham is the brand ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar later this year. As such, fans weren't particularly surprised with the former Manchester United captain not speaking a word about the death of migrant workers involved in preparations for the World Cup or the Qatar regime and their treatment towards the LGBTQ community and women.

Here are some of the reactions to the interview that has not gone down well with the fans:

Oliver Young-Myles @OMyles90 Gary Neville's Overlap with David Beckham was a PR exercise for Qatar & the World Cup. Brazen sportswashing.



Not a single mention of the 6,500+ migrants who've died building stadiums or women's/LGBTQ+ rights.



Just waffle about the nice facilities & 'spreading the game'.

Tin Crypto @TinCrypto20 Gary Neville casualy strolling down the street and chatting to Becks in Qatar while constantly waffling socialist crap on Twitter perfectly describes him as a person.

Adam Simpson @bobocrfc



Adam Simpson @bobocrfc



Disappointed in you The latest Overlap is a good watch but it's a marketing exercise for Qatar. Pure and simple.Disappointed in you @GNev2

🖤🤍 Steve B 🤍🖤 @SteveBr00287157 @GNev2 Great watch but interested why you didn't ask about the £100 million he received to be an ambassador for Qatar? Quite quick to criticise Newcastle's new ownership so was hoping to hear David's points #NUFC

Chris @crip72012 @GNev2 Wouldn't it be great if you and Becks didn't produce an advert for Qatar disguised as an Overlap episode.

Steve @Romanez



Steve @Romanez



Gifted your mate a platform and didn't hold him to account. Very sad. @GNev2 where were the hard hitting questions to DB regarding the Qatar regime?Gifted your mate a platform and didn't hold him to account. Very sad.

PodOfTwoHalves🎙⚽️ @PodOfTwoHalves



But



Nice stories, but ultimately lacking morality



PodOfTwoHalves🎙⚽️ @PodOfTwoHalves



But



Nice stories, but ultimately lacking morality



Disappointed So depressing watching your childhood hero become a shameless shill for the Qatar World Cup,But @GNev2 failing to hold him to account is shameful especially given his no holds barred approach to this governmentNice stories, but ultimately lacking moralityDisappointed

Ian o'doherty- journo @iodoherty1 David Beckham sold his soul a long time ago so he has no credibility anyway. Saint Gary Neville bigging up Qatar with him is genuinely nauseating

Graham McKenzie @gramck24 Gary Neville @GNev2



We chat about why our England team didn't win , our hopes for The World Cup and so much more



Graham McKenzie @gramck24 Gary Neville @GNev2



We chat about why our England team didn't win , our hopes for The World Cup and so much more



Give it a watch if you like youtu.be/d0J6AbZe9Tk My full episode with David is out now on The OverlapWe chat about why our England team didn't win , our hopes for The World Cup and so much moreGive it a watch if you like My full episode with David is out now on The Overlap ❤️We chat about why our England team didn't win , our hopes for The World Cup and so much moreGive it a watch if you like 👍 youtu.be/d0J6AbZe9Tk https://t.co/uuvj6L1HcX The hypocrisy from @GNev2 is astounding. Recently outspoken about Eddie Howe on Saudi/human rights but nothing on his mate taking money to be the face of the Qatar World Cup.

Stevie @StevieJasonD @GNev2 Slightly hypocritical with you and Becks in Qatar, Gary.

