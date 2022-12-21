"So far, we just have to congratulate them" - Chelsea star unsurprised by Arsenal's Premier League title credentials this season

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has opened up on Arsenal's Premier League title credentials this term. The Gunners' exceptional start to the 2022-23 Premier League season has taken many by surprise.

However, Chelsea vice-captain Jorginho has claimed that he is not majorly surprised by the Blues' rivals doing so well. The Italy international has claimed that he expected Mikel Arteta's side to do well following the Spaniard's excellent work at the Emirates since taking over.

The European Championship winner has insisted that Arsenal deserve all the plaudits for their strong start to the season. He told Sky Sports Italy:

"Honestly no, you could see that the coach was creating a culture and a mentality for a certain type of football, so I knew they could do very, very well."

"We had a friendly with them in July and immediately after the game I said that they would have done very well this year. We'll see where they can go but so far, we just have to congratulate them. In any case, they're not a surprise for me."

Jorginho has been an integral player for Chelsea since his move to Stamford Bridge from Napoli in 2018. Things have not always gone his way but the experienced midfielder has stumped his authority at Chelsea over the years.

However, Jorginho's future at the club is up in the air with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2023.

As per Football London, Arsenal boss Arteta is a long-term admirer of the Brazil-born Italy international. The Gunners could reportedly consider a Bosman move for the midfielder next summer according to the report.

Arsenal will be up against West Ham United on December 26 when the season resumes while Chelsea will take on Bournemouth. The Gunners currently have a five-point advantage at the top of the table over second-placed Manchester City and will be keen to keep their strong run of form going.

Chelsea and Arsenal interested in in-demand Crystal Palace star

Chelsea and Arsenal are both reportedly interested in signing in-form Crystal Palace star Wilfred Zaha. Zaha's contract with the Eagles expires in the summer of 2023 and he has been strongly linked with a move away on a free transfer.

The Eagles have offered Zaha a new deal but the Ivory Coast international is assessing his options at the moment. He has made 13 appearances across competitions this season, scoring six goals and contributing two assists.

Zaha is also attracting interest from abroad in the form of Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Inter Milan. He will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January onwards.

