"So focused on winning" - Ex-Manchester United coach explains role Roger Federer played in 2008 UCL triumph against Chelsea 

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has explained the role tennis legend Roger Federer played in the club's UEFA Champions League trophy win in 2008.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague 2008 final penalty shoot-out...



Relive the drama in Moscow as Manchester United won their 3rd European Cup



@ManUtd | #UCLfinal

Speaking to Planet Football (via Manchester Evening News), Meulensteen revealed:

“I am a keen tennis fan and I have always admired Roger Federer and the way he controls his emotions. I selected five clips of Federer for the boys to watch and asked them to write down which tournament he was appearing in, which set it was and which point.

“They would identify, say, Wimbledon as the competition, but they couldn’t tell me which point or set it was. The point I made to them was that wherever Federer was playing, he was winning and performing at the highest level when it really mattered.

“He would win the first set, then lose the second and the third but, by the time the game reached match point, everything which had happened before didn’t matter because he was so focused on winning.”

B/R Football @brfootball On this day in 2008: Manchester United vs. Chelsea in the Champions League final went to a wild penalty shootout On this day in 2008: Manchester United vs. Chelsea in the Champions League final went to a wild penalty shootout 🏆 https://t.co/hOeyqTliBz

Federer's clips certainly came in handy as Manchester United saw the game against the Blues go into extra time, as well as a penalty shootout. Although they were on the verge of losing after Cristiano Ronaldo's miss, Edwin van der Sar won the game for United by saving Nicolas Anelka's penalty.

Manchester United and others interested in Serie A defender: Report

Torino defender Gleison Bremer has enjoyed an impressive season in Serie A. Brilliant displays have seen him crowned as the best defender in the league recently.

Understandably, the 25-year-old Brazilian has attracted the attention of clubs across Europe, with Manchester United and Liverpool set to battle for his signature.

The Red Devils look set for a general overhaul, with their defense particularly thought to be of concern to the incoming manager Erik ten Hag. The club could lose Eric Bailey and Phil Jones, and with the struggles of the other defensive cast being well documented, the Red Devils clearly need defensive reinforcements.

However, if reports by Torino Granata (via Manchester World) are to be believed, Jurgen Klopp’s side look set to get one over their rivals with a bid for the Brazilian.

While Liverpool have no serious defensive issues to speak of, the Reds will not turn down a chance to strengthen an already impressive squad with Bremer’s addition.

The added benefit of hampering United’s progress will make the potential acquisition of the £25 million-rated defender even sweeter for Liverpool fans.

Bremer’s future is sure to be the stuff of speculation in the coming weeks as the transfer window opens. Manchester United will hope they can win the race for the in-demand defensive unit, with his services also being sought by Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Manchester City.

