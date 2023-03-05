“So good when you let him cook” – Chelsea fans delighted as ‘over-hated’ Blues player shines in 1-0 win against Leeds

Chelsea fans were thrilled with Raheem Sterling's performance in the side's 1-0 win over Leeds United on Saturday (March 4). The Blues earned a vital three points to ease the pressure on Graham Potter.

Wesley Fofana grabbed the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute when the Frenchman headed home Ben Chilwell's cross. It was the Blues' first win since beating Crystal Palace 1-0 on January 15.

Sterling started the game on Chelsea's right flank and impressed. He had two shots, completed four dribbles, and made three key passes. The Englishman proved to be a nuisance for Leeds left-back Junior Firpo.

There was slight speculation over Sterling's future heading into the game with a potential move to Arsenal touted. The winger has failed to replicate the form that saw him bag 17 goals and nine assists in 47 games across competitions for Manchester City last season.

However, Sterling reportedly has no intentions to leave Stamford Bridge despite their struggles this season. He was back to his best against the Peacocks in a vital clash for Potter.

One Chelsea fan claims that the former Liverpool attacker is at his best when he's allowed to concentrate on his own game. She also suggested that Sterling is unnecessarily criticized:

"Sterling is so good when you let him cook. so overhated tbh."

Here's how Blues fans reacted to the English forward's display against Leeds:

🎾 @J_u_ni_or Now can y'all put some respect on sterling's name!!! Now can y'all put some respect on sterling's name!!! https://t.co/16uvJsYuk0

🛸 @stadcfc People won’t talk about this Sterling performance because he’s not got any G/A but he’s been very good on the ball and been robbed of 2 assists People won’t talk about this Sterling performance because he’s not got any G/A but he’s been very good on the ball and been robbed of 2 assists

bella @bellacfc sterling is so good when you let him cook. so overhated tbh sterling is so good when you let him cook. so overhated tbh

🤨 @BabsDa98th Sterling is so clear of everybody in the attack Sterling is so clear of everybody in the attack

Raf @CFCRaf2 Sterling is so good man Sterling is so good man

CarefreeMF @CarefreeMF Sterling is playing fantastic today, by far our best player so far. Sterling is playing fantastic today, by far our best player so far.

Chelsea boss Potter praises his side's character after beating Leeds

Graham Potter was delighted with his team's performance.

Potter was delighted with Chelsea's character as they managed to finally get back to winning ways. There has been a ton of pressure on the English coach amid his side's disappointing campaign. They sit 10th in the league, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by 11 points with a game in hand.

The Blues ended a winless run that started all the way back in January. It was just their second win in 12 games across competitions. Potter told BBC Sport following the victory:

"It is [massive]. Delighted for the players and supporters. We've had to suffer."

Potter alluded to the struggles his men have endured recently and displayed his pleasure at their character during the win:

"It's been a challenging period. I thought we played well in the first half and attacked well. We were a team who had something to lose so it was great character from the players, they cared and showed togetherness in the team. It gives us something to build on."

Next up for Potter's side is the visit of Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday (March 7). Chelsea will look to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

