Arsenal dealt with transfer blow as Chelsea star unwilling to leave club despite recent difficulties - Reports

Arsenal have been dealt a transfer blow as Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to continue in west London despite the Blues' mediocre campaign this term.

Graham Potter's side are currently languishing in 10th place in the Premier League table with 31 points from 24 matches. The Blues are winless in their last five league matches, losing the last two.

While they are undergoing a rebuilding phase under Potter, their dismal form has been rather surprising.

The Gunners, on the other hand, have been the Premier League's best team this campaign. Mikel Arteta's side are leading the race for the title with 57 points from 24 matches. They currently hold a two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, having played a game less.

90min recently reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is interested in reuniting with Sterling in the summer. He wants to bring the former Manchester City and Liverpool attacker to the Emirates.

Sterling joined the Blues from Manchester City last summer and has since made 25 appearances, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

The Englishman, however, is not interested in pursuing a move away from Stamford Bridge. Despite Chelsea's lack of form, the winger is keen to be a part of the club's long-term plans.

The Gunners have quite a few wingers in their ranks who can play. The likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are well-equipped to operate as wide players.

Sterling's addition could have given Arteta a bit more edge in his attack. The Englishman, though, looks set to stay put at his current club.

Former Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk is not in a good mood at Chelsea: Reports

Despite being linked with a move to Arsenal throughout the January transfer window, Mykhaylo Mudryk eventually joined Chelsea. The Ukrainian, however, is yet to score a goal or provide an assist in six appearances for the Blues.

Shakhtar chief Darijo Srna recently claimed that the winger is not in a good mood at Stamford Bridge. Speaking on the Football Ramble Podcast, Srna said about Mudryk:

"Unfortunately, at Chelsea now he’s not in a good mood, But he has all the qualities to be one of the best players in the Premier League in the next couple of years."

Arsenal were unwilling to bend to Shakhtar's price demands despite their well-touted interest in Mudryk. Chelsea eventually signed him for €100 million.

While the winger is currently struggling for form, his quality is undeniable. Mudryk should be able to prove his talent in the Premier League.

