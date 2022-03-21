"So be it" - Ajax chief comments on Erik Ten Hag's potential move to Manchester United 

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on signing Erik ten Hag as their permanent manager next season. This was hinted at by United legend and current chief of Ajax, Edwin van der Sar, in a recent interview.

The Dutch professional football manager remains a hot prospect as the new full-time manager of Manchester United. Ten Hag has had a successful managerial career with Ajax and is the leading candidate to take up the reign from Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick joined the club in November as interim manager after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The German's six-month period as interim manager expires at the end of the season. As per his contract, he is set to take up a consultancy role at the club post his managerial stint.

Hence, the club is mulling plans to bring in a seasoned full-time manager at the helm. The club's board has zeroed in on Ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as the two probable candidates.

utdreport @utdreport @TelegraphDucker] Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino both have a keen interest in becoming #mufc manager #mulive Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino both have a keen interest in becoming #mufc manager #mulive [@TelegraphDucker]

As per The Sunday Times, Ten Hag has already reached out to certain players in the United squad to get an understanding of the situation. Van der Sar has given the reports some legitimacy, saying that Ajax are ready to let Ten Hag depart this summer.

Speaking to Dutch TV Channel RTL7, he said:

"This means that we are doing something well. It's the same with the players. When we perform, the interest comes. If there is interest in our players or coach… we've all been blown away in the past. So be it, we have to make sure we're ready by then. That the lists are filled in."

Lee Sharpe predicts Jadon Sancho to become a 'superstar' at Manchester United

Former Manchester United player Lee Sharpe has predicted that Jadon Sancho will flourish at Old Trafford and become a 'superstar' at the English club. The 50-year-old said that Sancho had a difficult start at the club but he is getting his form back.

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict



Read more below Former #mufc winger Lee Sharpe predicts Jadon Sancho to be a 'superstar' at UnitedRead more below Former #mufc winger Lee Sharpe predicts Jadon Sancho to be a 'superstar' at UnitedRead more below 👇

Sharpe also praised Marcus Rashford, hoping that the English international will soon gain his lost confidence to perform better. Speaking to Andy Mitten of The Athletic, Sharpe shared his views on Sancho and said:

“I like Jadon Sancho. He can go past people for fun; he’s got a clever footballing brain in that he makes the right decisions at the right time. He can see a pass, chooses the right pass, he plays at pace, he doesn’t just swing a cross in. I think he will be a superstar at United.”

