“So he is leaving?”, “We’re free”, “wish it had worked out” – Chelsea fans express feelings as 3 first team stars fail to make squad for Everton clash

Chelsea fans online have been majorly relieved to see Timo Werner, Marcos Alonso, and Callum Hudson-Odoi left out of the squad to take on Everton. The Blues take on the Toffees in their opening Premier League game of the season at Goodison Park on Saturday, August 6.

Some fans have taken this as a hint that the players in question could be on their way out of the club. The Blues have already seen the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave on permanent transfers.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku has returned to Inter Milan on a season-long loan. The club could see more players heading for the exit door before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

Alonso, Werner, and Hudson-Odoi have been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge this summer. Chelsea fans seem to have run out of patience with the trio in question. Here are some of the best reactions as found on Twitter:

Marc Cucurella has made the bench for the Blues after recently completing a high-profile move from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Spanish left-back has cost Chelsea £63 million in transfer fees, making him the most expensive left-back in history.

Kalidou Koulibaly has slotted straight into the starting XI and will partner Thiago Silva and captain Cesar Azpilicueta in the backline. The Senegal international arrived from Napoli this summer for a fee of £33 million.

Chelsea could see more outgoings during the current transfer window

According to Defensa Central (h/t The Hard Tackle), Chelsea striker Timo Werner is open to joining Real Madrid. Karim Benzema is expected to lead the forward line this season but the club could be on the lookout for the 34-year-old's successor.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are reportedly close to signing Marcos Alonso. The 31-year-old has fallen further down the pecking order following the arrival of Cucurella, with Ben Chilwell trusted to start the Premier League opener against Frank Lampard's side.

The Blues would be wise to retain as many quality players as they can for the season ahead. Lukaku's departure to Inter, albeit on a temporary basis, has left the club short of a natural centre-forward.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Leicester are somewhat interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi but if there is any movement this would likely be discussed separately. Fofana wants the move but when he signed in March, the agreement was Leicester would listen to fair offers in 2023. Leicester are somewhat interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi but if there is any movement this would likely be discussed separately. Fofana wants the move but when he signed in March, the agreement was Leicester would listen to fair offers in 2023.

Armando Broja is yet to prove himself for the west London outfit and is largely inexperienced, while Kai Havertz lacks the goal-scoring instinct of a natural number nine.

Hudson-Odoi is yet to make himself a regular under Thomas Tuchel. The 21-year-old hasn't had a lot of noise surrounding his future but according to Ben Jacobs, Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City are admirers of the Englishman.

