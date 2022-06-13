"So many superstars and so many egos" - French journalist says Lionel Messi's arrival made it harder for Pochettino at PSG 

Lionel Messi joining Paris Saint-Germain reportedly made things 'more difficult' for Mauricio Pochettino at the club. The Argentine tactician never had a grip on the dressing room, and the Barcelona legend tilted things further towards the players' camp.

As per French football expert Julien Laurens, Pochettino would not have enjoyed his 18 months at the club as there was a lot of politics involved. He added that the signing of Messi added another big ego to the dressing room and the Kylian Mbappe saga made things even more dramatic.

#MessiEnTyCSports Leo Messi: "Cuando me silbaron en París pregunté enseguida si lo habían visto los nenes. No me gustó que esté mi familia ahí y que la gente me esté silbando" Leo Messi: "Cuando me silbaron en París pregunté enseguida si lo habían visto los nenes. No me gustó que esté mi familia ahí y que la gente me esté silbando"#MessiEnTyCSports https://t.co/ItDMg788cS

Speaking on talkSPORT, Laurens explained that the manager was finding it hard to balance things out and get the players on his side. He said:

"It was not 50/50 mutual. I think Poch would have stayed in a different environment. It is still a hell of a squad he has, but was not really the kind of environment he likes. I don't think he enjoyed the 18 months he had as there were so many politics, it is a hard dressing room to deal with, but he knew that before.

"When Messi arrived, he made it more difficult because you add so many superstars and so many egos. There was the whole Kylian Mbappe saga, will he stay or will he leave. I think Poch never really got a grip on the dressing room functioning. I think it is more the club than him, but overall I don't think he was very happy there."

Lionel Messi wants to make things right at PSG

Lionel Messi spoke to the media last month and admitted he found it hard to do well at PSG in his first season. However, he is determined to turn things around when the next season starts and return to his best.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has spoken candidly about comments made by Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski over his 2021 Ballon d'Or win. dlvr.it/SRK7nM Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has spoken candidly about comments made by Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski over his 2021 Ballon d'Or win. dlvr.it/SRK7nM

He told TYC Sports:

"Thinking about me, individually and what happened this year, I think about being able to reverse the situation, about not having the feeling of having changed clubs and that it didn't go well for me. And as you said, I know that this year is going to be different; I'm already prepared for what's to come, I know the club, I know the city, I'm a little more comfortable with the dressing room, with my teammates and I know it's going to be different."

Reports suggest Pochettino will be sacked by PSG soon, and the Argentine manager will target a return to the Premier League. The Ligue1 side are reportedly keen on Zinedine Zidane, but are yet to agree a deal with the Frenchman.

