Benjamin Mendy was cleared of all charges of sex offences by a UK jury on Friday (July 14). Several players from the footballing world, including Memphis Depay and Jack Grealish, stood by the former Manchester City player after the verdict.

The 28-year-old had already been cleared of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in January (via Times of India). Mendy was acquitted of the remaining count of rape and attempted rape in the latest trial.

Following the Frenchman's acquittal, Depay wrote on his Instagram:

"All cases dismissed. So what are we doing now? Who is going to help this brother heal? Who’s going to be Responsable for the damage on he’s name? How he’s going to have he’s career back? Many years of investment to become a professional football player…. Now what!?"

He added:

"I’ve never touched on this subject because I didn’t know all the details, but I’ve spoken to him once true FaceTime while behind bars and faced him on the pitch a couple times.. I didn’t see any evil in the man."

"We can’t accept this to happen to us as athletes. Who’s going to stand up for us in the time of need not when the damage is already done?"

A number of other stars, including Jack Grealish, Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger, reacted to the Netherlands international's message and expressed their solidarity with Mendy.

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba also shared his support for Mendy. The France international wrote on Instagram:

"Al Hamdullilah so happy for you bro .. all the people that was talking bad about you NoW I wanna see them clearing your name Can't wait to see you on the pitch again."

Benjamin Mendy's lawyers speak out after player's acquittal

Former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy's lawyers reacted to the verdict of the jury to acquit the player of all charges of sexual crimes against him. Despite the decision, the legal representatives of the left-back claim that the process has taken a serious toll on him.

Speaking after acquittal in both trials, Mendy's lawyers said (via Times of India):

"Benjamin Mendy would like to thank the members of the jury for focusing on the evidence in this trial rather than rather than the rumour and innuendo that has followed this case from the outset."

At the moment, Mendy is without a club. His contract at Manchester City expired at the end of June. He joined the Cityzens from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017 and made 75 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League outfit.