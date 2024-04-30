"So that's Real Madrid in the final then right?" - Top 10 funny memes as Los Blancos and Bayern Munich play out draw in 1st leg of UCL S/F

Social media exploded with memes as the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich ended in a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 24th minute through Vinicius Junior after a stunning assist from Toni Kroos. Los Blancos took a 1-0 lead into half-time, but were met by a resurgent Bayern Munich in the second half.

Leroy Sané netted the equalizer for Bayern in the 53rd minute. Harry Kane gave the Bavarians the lead from the penalty spot just four minutes later as Los Blancos' right-back Lucas Vázquez brought down Jamal Musiala in the box.

In the 82nd minute, Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae conceded a penalty and was shown a yellow card for his foul on Rodrygo. Vinicius Junior converted from the spot to secure a draw for the La Liga giants.

Fans shared their takes of the match via memes, with some poking fun at Kim Min-jae's mistake and some slamming Jude Bellingham for his underwhelming display. Here are some of the best memes:

The second leg of the semi-final is slated for May 8, at Los Blancos' home ground, Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid boss gives his opinion on the UCL semi-final against Bayern Munich

In the post-match press conference, Carlo Ancelotti talked about his team's performance on Tuesday. Speaking about Los Blancos' first goal, Ancelotti said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Toni Kroos… no words for him. He’s a top player. He’s crucial for us, the timing, the passes… His pass is not for everyone, absolutely. But also Vini’s movement was smart, excellent."

The Italian manager also addressed Jude Bellingham's underwhelming display, explaining why the Englishman was substituted early in the second half. He said:

"Jude Bellingham was not at the best level tonight, but same for the entire team. Bellingham got cramps after 60 mins so I had to sub him off."

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel expressed confidence in his squad for the second leg and said:

“It’s still 50-50 game, I’m sure. We want to go to Madrid, win and go to Wembley.”

The last time both European giants were pitted against each other in the Champions League semifinals in 2017-18, Real Madrid secured a 4-3 win on aggregate.