"So strong, quick, and fast" - Ex-Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel names Liverpool legend as his toughest opponent

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has picked former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard as the toughest opponent he has played against. He praised the Englishman for his quickness, strength, and ability on the ball.

The Nigerian spent 11 years at Chelsea, while Gerrard spent 17 years at Liverpool. Both midfielders faced each other often in the Premier League and other competitions.

Mikel was asked on a Nigerian radio station, Naija FM 102.7 in Lagos, who was the toughest opponent he ever faced. He said (via Daily Post):

"The most difficult player I faced during my Chelsea career is Steven Gerrard. He is too quick and strong. I have never seen a white player who is so strong, quick, and fast. He is good on the ball."

The Englishman is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world of all time. He made 709 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, contributing 185 goals and 151 assists.

His strength, ability on the ball and ability to control the game in midfield were widely praised.

Liverpool FC USA @LFCUSA



#tbt

Throwback to Steven Gerrard's first appearance of over 700 in Red Throwback to Steven Gerrard's first appearance of over 700 in Red 👏#tbthttps://t.co/oQrt2ybTaM

He helped Liverpool win one Champions League title, two FA Cups and three League Cups, among other trophies.

Gerrard then left Anfield in 2015 to join Major League Soccer (MLS) club LA Galaxy before hanging up his boots in 2016. He currently manages Premier League side Aston Villa.

"I think Liverpool would have him" - Trevor Sinclair on Chelsea target's potential return to Anfield

Former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair believes that the Reds wouldn't mind re-signing Raheem Sterling if he leaves the Cityzens this summer.

As per the Daily Telegraph (via talkSPORT), the Englishman could exit the Etihad this summer with his contract expiring in 2023. Chelsea are looking to make a bid for the 27-year-old, with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona also linked.

BabaIjebu @playbabaijebu



The England international is coming off another impressive season with Man City.



🏟 47 Games

17 Goals

9 Assists



#CFC Chelsea are reportedly interested in making an opening bid for Raheem Sterling.The England international is coming off another impressive season with Man City.🏟 47 Games17 Goals9 Assists Chelsea are reportedly interested in making an opening bid for Raheem Sterling. 👀The England international is coming off another impressive season with Man City. 🏟 47 Games⚽️ 17 Goals🅰️ 9 Assists#CFC https://t.co/V0tIUmYUSh

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp will potentially look to replace Sadio Mane. As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Senegalese is close to joining Bayern Munich.

Sinclair believes they could welcome back Sterling, who left the Merseysiders in 2015 amidst a contract dispute. He said on talkSPORT:

"I think they'd have him. I think Liverpool fans would have him back because they've seen what he's won at Manchester City and the way that he's conducted himself."

He added:

"Obviously it was not the greatest way to leave the football club and there was a lot of animosity between the club, the fans and Raheem. But whether Raheem goes back there? He might be a little bit scared by the way he was treated when he left. But I think Liverpool would have him."

While the Reds might take him back or Chelsea might bid for him, it would be perhaps hard to see why Manchester City would let him go to a direct rival.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far