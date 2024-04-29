“Soccermoms. CHAMPIONS!” - Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo joined by Luis Suarez’s partner as son Thiago wins trophy at youth level

Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo and Luis Suarez's wife Sofi Balbi both celebrated Messi's eldest son Thiago's triumph at the Inter Miami youth level.

On April 28, Antonella took to Instagram to post several pictures with sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro at the Fort Lauderdale Academy ground. The first photo also featured Suarez's wife, Sofi Balbi and their two sons, Benjamin and Lautaro.

"Let's go INTER! How beautiful it is to share it together friend! @sofibalbi, to many more!! Soccermoms! CHAMPIONS!" Antonella wrote.

Thiago Messi, 11, and Benjamin Suarez, 10, are both currently enrolled in the Inter Miami youth academy. Earlier this month, Thiago won his first trophy with the Inter Miami U-12 team on April 3.

The U-12 team won the Easter International Cup, defeating opponents Florida Kraze 4-0 in the final. The final took place in Kissimmee, Florida, where Thiago scored a goal to lead his team to victory and secure his first trophy.

Luis Suarez's son was also in the team alongside Thiago, who sported his father's iconic No 10 jersey in the match.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored braces in Inter Miami's last game in the MLS

As Thiago Messi and Benjamin Suarez follow in their father's footsteps, Messi and Suarez continue to dominate at the senior level. In Inter Miami's last league match against New England, Messi scored two goals while Luis Suarez scored one, leading the team to a 4-1 victory. The Herons are now at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference table with 21 points.

In the current MLS season, Lionel Messi has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 10 appearances across all competitions. Luis Suarez has nine goals and six assists to his credit in 14 appearances for Inter Miami.

Since Lionel Messi signed for the club in the summer of 2023, many of his former Barcelona teammates have joined him in the United States.

Lionel Messi's departure from Europe was followed by Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets and Spanish defender Jordi Alba joining him at Inter Miami. Both played alongside Messi at Barcelona.

He was soon joined by former teammate and close friend Luis Suarez, who left the Brazilian club Gremio to shift to the MLS. The two previously played together at Barcelona between 2014 to 2020.

Together, the duo won four La Ligas, four Copa Del Reys, two Supercopa de Espana and one UEFA Champions League. The duo have played 267 matches together and have 104 joint goal contributions. They have five joint goal contributions in nine appearances together for Inter Miami.