"Sold his soul and luck for Copa America" - PSG fans react hilariously as Lionel Messi has 2 goals ruled out against Marseille

Paris St-Germain fans posted hilarious reactions to Lionel Messi’s two disallowed first-half goals against Marseille. The sides faced off in Le Classique on April 17 at the Parc des Princes.
Messi has not had the best of seasons both individually and with respect to his team. The Argentine seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has eight goals and 13 assists in 28 appearances across all competitions. He has only scored thrice in 20 Ligue 1 appearances and can be expected to be frustrated with his season thus far.
However, it also seems as Messi’s luck has not been favorable. The 34-year old had two first-half goals disallowed against Marseille due to VAR decisions. Left-back Nuno Mendes was caught offside before he played Lionel Messi in and the Argentine followed it up with another goal that was subsequently disallowed.
Marseille managed to equalize after Neymar’s 12th minute goal, before PSG’s star striker Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty to help PSG go into the half with a lead.
Lionel Messi’s disappointing season continued after two disallowed goals against Marseille
Messi has already been booed by PSG supporters this season and has been linked with a summer exit. The Argentine has consistently not been able to perform at his best for PSG. His playing style and tendency to walk around off the ball is not well-suited to the kind of football PSG play.
Marco Verratti is the primary ball handler for the Paris side, and the presence of fellow stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe has also had an impact on his individual numbers. At Barcelona, Messi was at the center of most offensive initiatives and had a free role which he used to create space for himself and get into positions that could help him hurt opponents.
However, at PSG, he has been far from his best. The French giants were knocked out in disappointing fashion by Karim Benzema and Real Madrid from the Champions League. Messi also knows that the upcoming FIFA World Cup might be his last opportunity to win the trophy for his country.
For now, it appears as if only World Cup success can help the Argentine salvage the year enough to call it a successful one.