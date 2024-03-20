"Some of the best football I’ve ever seen" - Newcastle boss Eddie Howe heaps praises on Pep Guardiola's Barcelona

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has expressed his admiration for Pep Guardiola's former Barcelona team, saying that they play scintillating football.

Barcelona was Guardiola's first job as a top-flight manager, and the Spaniard built a team for the ages at the club. The Blaugrana went through a lean period where they didn't dominate European football as expected despite having the likes of Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry and Samuel Eto'o in their squad.

The appointment of La Masia product Guardiola as their rookie manager ahead of the 2008-09 season was a significant moment in the club's history.

Eddie Howe is a big fan of what Pep Guardiola achieved with the Barcelona team and said to DAZN that watching them inspired his management journey. He also said that the Barcelona side played some of the best football he has ever seen.

Howe said via Barca Universal:

“My love for Spanish football certainly increased around the time when Pep was managing Barcelona. For me, that was a magical time for football."

“Watching his Barcelona team at its peak, I think it is some of the best football I’ve ever seen. Even to this day, I think it’s some of the most beautiful football and the way that he managed those players was incredible to see.”

“That definitely inspired me and my management journey."

Guardiola's all-conquering Barcelona experience began in 2008 and lasted until 2012 when he left the job. The Spanish manager won the treble in his first season at the club and won the UEFA Champions League once more in 2011.

Guardiola's side played a hugely attractive brand of sleek passing football that left their opponents chasing shadows. With Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi as the main pieces in his system, he enjoyed great success.

Worry for Pep Guardiola as superstar picks up injury on international duty

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola faced a major headache as striker Erling Haaland limped off with an injury during Norway training. The 23-year-old striker was spotted holding his leg and grimacing as he left the training session following the discomfort.

Haaland will play a key role for Manchester City in their title run-in, starting with a match against Arsenal immediately after the international break on March 31. With Kevin De Bruyne already out of international duty through injury, Pep Guardiola will be keen for Haaland to remain fit.

The striker may yet feature for Norway in a pair of friendlies against Czech Republic and Slovakia in the coming days. He will be keen to avoid any injuries, having seen his season disrupted severely by a foot injury.

Haaland has scored 29 goals and provided six assists in 34 games across competitions this season.