“Some call it luck, others intuition" - Spanish media hail Arsenal star Mikel Merino after his showing in 2-2 Netherlands draw

The Spanish media hailed Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino following his cameo against Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals first leg on Thursday, March 20. The 28-year-old started the game from the bench, and was introduced in the 84th minute with La Roja losing 2-1.

Merino ended up scoring the equalizer in the third minute of injury time. The Spaniard reacted quickest when Dutch custodian Bart Verbruggen parried Nico Williams’ shot into his path.

Spanish media lavished praise on the Arsenal man after his efforts on Thursday, with Mundo Deportivo hailing him as 'Killer Merino.'

“This goal, which he scored for Spain, came at a key moment, just like the one against Germany in the Euros semifinals. It also had the peculiarity of being the typical goal scored by forwards, who are always in the right place where the rebounds fall. Some call it luck, others intuition. Whatever it is, killer Merino is always there,” wrote Mundo Deportivo.

Merino, interestingly, has been used as a No. 9 at Arsenal in recent games following injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. In seven games operating as a striker, the Spaniard has scored four goals and set up one more.

MARCA pointed out that Mikel Arteta's tactics have proven to be an extraordinary success.

“Mikel Merino. Arteta's experiment of deploying the Navarrese midfielder as a centre-forward has proven to be an extraordinary success,” wrote MARCA.

Spain next face the Netherlands on Sunday, March 23, in the return leg.

Are Arsenal eyeing Nico Williams this summer?

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are leading the race for Nico Williams, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich this summer, according to Christian Falk. The Gunners are looking for attacking reinforcements this summer and have apparently set their sights on Williams.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk added that the Bavarians have to offload players before they can sign the Spaniard.

“It’s not true that Bayern Munich are in the lead for Nico Williams. I think, at the moment, Williams is closer to a move to Arsenal than Bayern Munich, as the Bundesliga club can’t be as concrete as they would like as things currently stand,” wrote Christian Falk

He continued:

“Williams is still very high on the list at Bayern, but Max Eberl, head of sport, has to sell players first."

Williams has registered nine goals and seven assists from 37 games across competitions this season for Atletic Bilbao this season.

