“Some of his gear is rascal” – Jack Grealish names England star with best fashion sense in FIFA World Cup squad

England forward Jack Grealish has named James Maddison as the teammate with the best fashion sense in the Three Lions' 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Grealish is known to be one of the most flamboyant players, especially since his £100 million move to Manchester City last summer. The former Aston Villa man is unapologetic about his lifestyle and arguably has a good knowledge of fashion.

In a recent interview with Gabriel Agbonlahor on talkSPORT, Grealish was asked to name an England teammate with the best fashion sense. He said:

“I’d say Madders only because I feel like he dresses like me or I dress like him. We have the same type of style. Although some of his gear is rascal, I’d probably say Madders! Or Kyle Walker, he’s got good gear.”

Maddison made it into Gareth Southgate's FIFA World Cup squad after much speculation. He was often snubbed by the manager, but his prolific performances for Leicester City helped him secure his selection.

He has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 14 appearances for the Foxes this season. However, Maddison is yet to feature for England at the FIFA World Cup, as he's recovering from an injury.

Grealish, meanwhile, has come on as a substitute in both games and also scored in their 6-2 win over Iran on November 21 in their campaign opener.

Marcus Rashford on Gareth Southgate's impact on England squad leading to 2022 FIFA World Cup

Southgate was appointed the Three Lions' manager in 2016, taking over from Roy Hodgson. He has led them to the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal and the 2020 European Championship final.

England forward Marcus Rashford has said that Southgate has increased the standard and focus on training in the camp. When asked about the difference between previous managers and Southgate, he said (via Sky Sports):

"I was only there for a short period of time, but the standard of training wasn't as high. For players, it's black and white if you're not training well, you can't expect to play well."

He added:

"You can't expect to go into games and just win because you think you have better players than the other teams. You have to put the work in and earn the right to win football matches."

England are atop Group B at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and will next face Wales on November 29. A win will take them through to the knockouts as group winners.

