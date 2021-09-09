"Some journalists treated me as a failure" - Lionel Messi opens up about 'special' Copa America win

Lionel Messi has reflected on the harsh treatment he received from journalists prior to leading Argentina to the Copa America title this summer.

“After so much suffering, lifting something with the national team was special… There was a part of the journalists that treated me as a failure and that I didn’t feel the shirt," the Paris Saint-Germain forward said (via ESPN Argentina).

“Everything I won was important, I was lucky to have won a lot of things in a row at my club and very fast and the blows came later. With the national team, it was blow after blow, that made it more important now. It cost a lot to get it.

“When we won, I couldn’t believe it. I dreamed it so much that I didn’t understand what was happening. Honestly, I enjoy it more now when I see the images than that moment.

“I don’t know where I’d place it. Everything I won was important but this was the most difficult. A lot of things happened and I won very quickly at Barcelona. At the national team, it was one hit after another.”

Lionel Messi won his first major trophy with Argentina this summer

After losing four finals with Argentina, Lionel Messi finally put an end to his disappointments on the international stage this summer. The attacker successfully led his nation to the Copa America title in Brazil in July.

It proved to be a spectacular outing for the Paris Saint-Germain forward. He finished with the highest number of goals and assists in the tournament and was also crowned the best player.

That triumph has given him a great stand against his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese used to be considered by many as the superior player because he won the Euros with his nation in 2016. With Lionel Messi also enjoying success on the international stage, his superior Ballon d'Or record now counts in the GOAT debate.

The Argentine will get what could be his last shot at World Cup glory when Argentina participate in the tournament next year. Should he triumph in Qatar, the attacker will cement his stand as the greatest player in the history of the sport.

