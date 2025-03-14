"Some people might not like this opinion" - Omar Al Somah details why Cristiano Ronaldo is the GOAT ahead of Lionel Messi and other icons

Al-Orobah forward Omar Al Somah has made a bold claim regarding the GOAT debate, placing Cristiano Ronaldo above Lionel Messi and others. The Syrian striker, who has enjoyed a prolific career in the Middle East, believes Ronaldo's longevity, versatility, and achievements make him the undisputed GOAT.

The debate, which has mostly been between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. While there are other footballing legends who have made the coveted list, Messi and Ronaldo continue to be the center of the cynosure.

Last month, Cristiano Ronaldo said he hasn’t seen anyone better than himself in football history. The statement has since been making waves in the football community, with past and present players giving their two cents on the Portuguese icon’s claim.

While some disagreed with Ronaldo's claim of being the best player, Al Somah, who currently competes in the same league as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, sided with him.

“Ronaldo, for me, is the best player in the world, and in the history of football,” Al-Somah told Saudi Pro League in an interview. “What he achieved in football is incredible. Even today, he is 40 years-old but he’s still performing at a top level and scoring goals that 20-year-olds can’t score."

“Some people might not like this opinion, but for me he is the greatest footballer of all time. With all due respect to all legends, Pele, [Diego] Maradona, [Lionel] Messi and [Zinedine] Zidane, Ronaldo is the greatest because he’s a complete player. Everything you need in a forward, Cristiano has," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently leading the goalscoring charts in the Saudi Pro League this season (18 goals in 23 games).

''So I brought them from Jeddah to watch the game'' – Omar Al Somah on fulfilling his children's wish to meet Cristiano Ronaldo

In the same interview, Al Somah revealed how he fulfilled his children’s wish of meeting Cristiano Ronaldo. The Syrian striker shared that his kids had been eager to see Ronaldo since his move to the Saudi Pro League.

Al Somah was playing with Qatari side Al-Arabi SC at the time; thus, he found it difficult to grant their wish. However, a move to Al-Orobah on a free transfer in the January transfer window allowed him and his family to relocate to Jeddah.

Al Somah was eventually able to fulfill his children’s dream of meeting Cristiano Ronaldo when Al-Orobah beat Al-Nassr 2-1 in the league on February 28. After the game, his kids got the long-requested picture with Ronaldo.

“I wanted to gift my kids a photo with Ronaldo,’’ Al-Somah said. "Since he moved to Saudi Arabia, my kids always have been asking me ‘Dad, when will you play against Ronaldo?’ But I couldn’t explain to them that I played in a different league, so can’t play each other.”

He added:

“Since I came back to Saudi, they kept insisting, so I brought them from Jeddah to watch the game," Al Somah says. "And I was able to get the photo with him.”

Omar Al Somah scored the opener for his side in the match as they defeated Al-Nassr 2-1 at home.

