"Some of the players they wanted, we did also" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta opens up on rivalry with Chelsea in this transfer window

Barcelona have hogged the limelight throughout the course of the summer transfer window, most notably at the cost of Chelsea.

The two clubs have been fighting each other for the signatures of several top-profile players, with the Blaugrana winning all battles so far.

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta gave an exclusive interview to CBS Sports, where he spoke about the club's transfer battles with Chelsea, including their recent signing Jules Kounde.

Here is how he responded when asked about Barca's transfer battle with Chelsea this summer.

CBS Sports: "Is it fair to say Barcelona and Chelsea have been intertwined this window?"

Laporta: "We have a good relationship and we respect our opponents. Chelsea's [minority] owner Todd Boehly is an extraordinary person. We have had this necessity to be active in the transfer market in order to improve our squad. And it just so happens that some of the players they wanted, we did also."

He added:

"Those players wanted to come to Barcelona because they believe in our project, our history, our style of playing and our coach. Xavi is important."

The Blues were most recently beaten to the signing of Jules Kounde, despite reportedly agreeing a deal with the French defender.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sevilla had a £55 million offer on the table from the Blues. However, the Blaugrana beat them with an offer of £50 million with add-ons.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona 🎙 Xavi on the signing of Jules Kounde: 🎙 Xavi on the signing of Jules Kounde: https://t.co/aQuiSjDD8E

Barca have now landed the versatile defender and Laporta had this to say on the matter:

CBS Sports: You recently signed Jules Kounde from Sevilla, but did you ever genuinely think Chelsea had won that race?

Laporta: The player preferred Barcelona because he understood we have a consistent project with a coach he likes. And in this case, we had an advantage compared to our competitor."

Laporta added:

"This was thanks to the good job that Mateu Alemany did. He and Jordi Cruyff performed miracles last summer and are doing an excellent job again. The player also helped us in this specific deal."

Barcelona and Chelsea have clashed swords several times this summer

Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde were all players who had been targeted by both clubs. However, the Blues were beaten to all deals by Laporta, with Barca now forming a formidable side at the Nou Camp.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona "Hi, Culers! This is Raphinha! I'm very happy to have scored my first goal! See you soon!" "Hi, Culers! This is Raphinha! I'm very happy to have scored my first goal! See you soon!" https://t.co/N3Qvz0T34p

The Pensioners were also keen to land Ousmane Dembele after his contract expired with the Blaugrana earlier this summer. However, Barca convinced the Frenchman to renew at the club with a lower salary.

