“Some see that as a disrespect to the player, but Ten Hag has a job to do” – Ex-Chelsea midfielder explains why it makes sense for Manchester United to use Cristiano Ronaldo sparingly

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench once again during the Red Devils' 2-1 victory over Everton in the Premier League yesterday (October 9). Speaking after the game, former Chelsea defender Frank Lebeouf jumped to manager Erik ten Hag's defence over his sparing use of the Portuguese.

It ended up proving to be a memorable outing for Ronaldo at Goodison Park. The attacker came on for Anthony Martial in the 29th minute and went on to score the winning goal for Manchester United just 15 minutes later. That was the 37-year-old's landmark 700th strike in club football, with 144 of them coming for United.

It was the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's first Premier League goal of the season, and it's needless to say that it will go a long way to boost his confidence.

However, it's unlikely that that will change his situation at Old Trafford. Erik Ten Hag has so far used Ronaldo as a bit part player this season, with the attacker having started only one game in the league since the campaign kicked off.

While many view that as disrespect for the player, Labeouf thinks otherwise, explaining on ESPN:

“He came off the bench, it is what it is for him these days. Not that that's a surprise; we knew that from pre-season, they're going to use him as a squad player. Some see that as a disrespect to the player, but Ten Hag has a job to do."

Ronaldo failed to secure a move away from Manchester United during the summer transfer window. Amid his tough stint at Old Trafford this season, Lebeouf remarked that it's up to the Portuguese and his team to get the job done next summer.

The Frenchman said:

“It's up to him (Ronaldo) and his team to force a move in the summer; whether it was their fault it didn't happen or United's, I'm not sure, but he's there. You'd use him sparingly, I'd imagine, but the guy can still deliver when he's called upon; he's always been the big story; hasn't he.”

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United?

When will Cristiano Ronaldo next be in action?

After beating Everton 2-1 in the Premier League, Manchester United will switch their focus to the Europa League, where they'll take on Cyprus-based outfit Omonia Nicosia at Old Trafford on Thursday (October 13).

Having started all three of the Reds' games in the competition this season, it's highly likely Ronaldo will once again make the starting line-up. It remains to be seen how Ten Hag lines up his team for the game.

