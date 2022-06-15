"Someone is taking us for a fool" - Kevin Campbell slams 22-year-old striker over Arsenal comments 

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has suggested that Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is taking everyone for a fool.

The Serbian international made headlines earlier this week by claiming that he never knew of the Gunners' interest in him in January.

The 22-year-old secured his big move to Juventus in January, which cost the Old Lady around £66.6 million as per Sky Sports. Both Arsenal and their local rivals Tottenham Hotspur were interested in securing the services of the Serb but Juventus eventually won the race for the player's signature.

Former Gunners forward Kevin Campbell has opened up on Vlahovic's recent comments and blasted the striker. He told The Highbury Squad, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“He knew he never spoke to Arsenal, there is a difference. He said he never spoke to Arsenal, which I can understand. No problem. Fiorentina would have had to give him permission to speak to Arsenal. But his agent did. Whether you believe it or not, his agent was speaking to the club. The agent keeps the player in the loop."

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom Dušan Vlahović says he didn’t know about Arsenal’s offer for him in January.



“Maybe my agent knows [about Arsenal’s offer] but I never talked to anyone about it.”



[Exclusive from Dušan Vlahović says he didn’t know about Arsenal’s offer for him in January.“Maybe my agent knows [about Arsenal’s offer] but I never talked to anyone about it.”[Exclusive from @TeleFootball 🇷🇸 Dušan Vlahović says he didn’t know about Arsenal’s offer for him in January.“Maybe my agent knows [about Arsenal’s offer] but I never talked to anyone about it.”[Exclusive from @TeleFootball] https://t.co/qBfMO3SbIO

Campbell went on to claim that the striker is taking everyone for a fool as he simply could not have been unaware of Arsenal's interest. He added:

“The fact of the matter is that the player doesn’t need to speak to the club until he gets permission. It’s impossible, especially nowadays for him not to know. I agree maybe he didn’t speak to Arsenal because he wasn’t allowed to."

“But to say that you don’t know in the social media era. Come on! Someone is taking us for a fool. And I am 52 years old and I am no fool – to say you didn’t know? It was everywhere! (the interest).”

Arsenal are still in search of a striker

Having missed out on Vlahovic, Arsenal decided not to sign an alternative in January, which cost them in their pursuit of a top-four finish in the 2021-22 season.

The Gunners are still chasing a number nine, with Alexandre Lacazette set to leave the club following the expiration of his contract at the end of this month.

RED ARMY @nischal_15 After two windows of failed transfers:



Sassuolo-Locatelli

Roma-Xhaka

Fiorentina-Vlahovic

Juventus-Arthur

Fiorentina-Torreira



Arsenal better learn lesson & avoid any negotiations with Italian league players who don't want to leave Italy & clubs who can't afford even peanuts. After two windows of failed transfers:Sassuolo-LocatelliRoma-Xhaka Fiorentina-VlahovicJuventus-ArthurFiorentina-TorreiraArsenal better learn lesson & avoid any negotiations with Italian league players who don't want to leave Italy & clubs who can't afford even peanuts.

Eddie Nketiah is set to remain at the Emirates after signing a new deal as per Express Sport.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have prioritized Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus as their first-choice up front. Meanwhile, 90min reports that Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca has also emerged as a target for Mikel Arteta's side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far