"Something you need to consider seriously" - Liverpool urged to put their 'hat in the ring' and sign Chelsea star in the summer

Former England international right-back Glen Johnson has urged Liverpool to make an attempt to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante in the summer. The France international is out of contract at Stamford Bridge this summer and could leave on a free transfer.

Johnson has urged Liverpool to snap up Kante this summer if he leaves on a free transfer. The former right-back, who represented both Liverpool and Chelsea as a player, branded him as perfect for Jurgen Klopp's system.

The former England full-back told Betfair, as quoted by Express Sport:

“If N'Golo Kanté is available on a free transfer, then that’s something you need to consider seriously. The guy wears his heart on his sleeve and he has the energy to perform how Jürgen Klopp expects his players to perform. If Liverpool can sign him on a free then blimey, you need to put your hat in the ring.”

Kante has been limited to just two first-team appearances for Chelsea this season, having been sidelined earlier this campaign with a hamstring injury. The Frenchman is yet to feature at all under new manager Graham Potter but the Blues are thought to be keen to keep him at the club regardless.

The tenacious midfielder has been a key player for the Blues since his move £32 million move from Leicester City in 2016. Kante has won a total of six trophies during his time at the West London club, including one Premier League and one Champions League.

Chelsea and Liverpool eyeing move to sign 22-year-old Athletic Bilbao star

Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly in the race to sign Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet in the summer. Both Premier League clubs are in need of midfield reinforcements and have started preparing for the summer transfer window.

Sancet has enjoyed an excellent season for Ernesto Valverde's side this time out. The Spanish midfielder has very much been a key player for Bilbao this season, having already registered seven goals in 20 La Liga appearances so far.

The 22-year-old is a very versatile midfielder who can play in a number of positions in the middle of the park. With his current deal expiring in 2024, Bilbao could need to sell him this summer, especially due to interest from top clubs across Europe.

Poll : 0 votes