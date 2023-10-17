“Something unacceptable” – Fabio Capello claims ex-Real Madrid forward asked for fries before every game

Fabio Capello has shed light on his second managerial stint at Real Madrid which lasted for just a single season (2006-07).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the university year at Limec, Capello shared several stories with the students, including one about Cassano's habit of snacking before a game. The Italian striker was signed in January 2006 from AS Roma for €5.5 million.

Cassano was largely left on the bench under Capello, registering two goals and as many assists in 12 games for Real Madrid in the 2006-07 season. The manager recently revealed that the player asked for fries before the game — a habit that the former England head coach didn't like.

Capello said in Milan, via Relevo (h/t @MadridXtra on X):

"Cassano used to ask for fries before every game, something unacceptable."

Fries generally contain toxic fats with next to no nutrients and take a long time to digest, which makes them a particularly unhealthy snack for professional athletes. Footballers' diets were arguably not as strictly regulated back then as they are today.

After Capello's departure in the summer of 2007, Cassano was shipped to Sampdoria on loan for the following season before the deal was made permanent in 2008 for €5 million. He left the Santiago Bernabeu as a 25-year-old with just four goals from 29 games for the club.

The Italian centre-forward went on to play for various clubs including AC Milan and Inter Milan before calling time on his career in 2018. Capello managed England for four and a half years before becoming Russia's head coach in 2012.

JS Suning were the last club the 77-year-old managed before retiring in the same year as Cassano.

Real Madrid youngster could make debut against Sevilla

Arda Guler, 18, was signed by Real Madrid from Fenerbahce in the summer for €30 million. The plan was to include him in the senior team from the get-go.

But injuries sidelined the Turkey international for several months and ruled him out for the start of the 2023-24 season. He is now reportedly back in individual training and could make his debut for the club against Sevilla in La Liga on 21 October.

AS, however, add that the player will only play if the club are sure that there is no chance of a relapse. It is, hence, likely that the player will be named on the bench rather than in the starting XI (if he is included in the matchday squad at all).

Los Blancos currently lead the league table with 24 points from nine matches — two more than second-placed Girona.