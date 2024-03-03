"Something unprecedented happened" - Carlo Ancelotti baffled by Real Madrid's late disallowed goal and Jude Bellingham red card

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was baffled by referee Jesus Gil Manzano's decision not to award Los Blancos a late winner against Valencia.

The Spanish giants played out a 2-2 draw at Mestalla after a controversial last-minute of play on Saturday (March 2). Jude Bellingham, who found the net after the final whistle, was shown a red card after time, seemingly for dissent.

Unhappy with the official's decision to call it full-time when Brahim Diaz was about to deliver the cross for Bellingham's goal, Ancelotti said post-match (via Football Italia):

"It’s a fu**** goal. Something unprecedented happened. It had never happened to me."

With his side playing out a draw in this league fixture, Real Madrid maintain top spot in the standings and are seven points ahead of second-placed Girona.

Barcelona, who are third and nine points short of their arch-rivals, are yet to play this weekend, and so are Girona. Therefore, Xavi and Co. could reduce the deficit between themselves and Ancelotti's team to six points if they defeat Athletic Club on Sunday (March 3).

On the night, it was Vinicius Junior who bagged a brace for Real Madrid, either side of the break (45+5' and 76'). Overall, the Brazilian has scored 14 goals and assisted seven from 25 matches across competitions this campaign.

Next for Los Blancos is the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 tie against RB Leipzig on March 6, with the Spanish side leading 1-0.

Real Madrid release strong statement after controversial disallowed goal v Valencia

Real Madrid's official statement following the controversially disallowed last-minute goal against Valencia sees the club's management backing their head coach's statements.

It reads (via GOAL):

"An unprecedented refereeing decision by Gil Manzano prevented our victory against Valencia at Mestalla. With the score at 2-2 and in the last play of the game, Brahim [Diaz] crossed into the area and Bellingham finished off with a header making it 2-3.

"But the referee annulled the goal by signaling the end of the match when the Malaga native's pass went through the air. The league leaders deserved the three point."

More importantly, the club have received another setback with Jude Bellingham's suspension. The England international was missing for the last three weeks due to injury.

Since his reported €103 million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023, Bellingham has scored 20 goals and assisted eight from 30 appearances across competitions.

