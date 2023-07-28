"Something we are working on" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta says 21-year-old player will be loaned out

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said that Julian Araujo will be loaned out of the club for the 2023-24 season. The 21-year-old has arrived from MLS club LA Galaxy.

While there was drama involved regarding late paperwork submission of the transfer, Barca were given the permission to register Araujo. Laporta has said that Araujo will be loaned out in the summer after spending the previous season with the club's youth side, telling ESPN:

“Araujo is spoken well of throughout the club. Great right-back who also has a great understanding with his teammates. He came from here from LA Galaxy, and here he is."

He added about the Mexico international:

“He has spent time at Barca (academy in the US). He has the Barca stamp, and he has felt well treated. He’s a great professional and has a long career. He will be loaned out for next season. It is something we are working on.”

Barcelona are working on signing a new right-back this summer, with the likes of Joao Cancelo and Pablo Maffeo leading their wishlist. Araujo, seemingly, is not a part of the club's plans for next season, and his inexperience at the top level of European football could be a reason for the same.

What Barcelona president Joan Laporta said about Kylian Mbappe potentially joining Real Madrid?

Superstar striker Kylian Mbappe looks set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer after refusing to extend his contract with the Parisians beyond 2024. While Barcelona have been touted among potential suitors, Real Madrid are the consensus favourite.

Laporta was asked about whether he is worried about the prospect of the Frenchman joining Los Blancos. Replying in the affirmative, he said (via Barca Universal):

“On paper, he is an extraordinary player, who makes a difference. Having him in front of you complicates a game, but I have confidence in my team. For me, the players Barca have are the best.”

Barca won La Liga last season in Xavi's first full season as manager. Laporta is confident that the team will only get better and achieve more.