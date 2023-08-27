"Sometimes away from home those things can go against you" - Trent Alexander-Arnold on avoiding red card in Liverpool's win over Newcastle

Trent Alexander-Arnold could have been sent off in Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League win against Newcastle United on Sunday (27 August).

The England international was booked for apparent dissent as he threw the ball away after being pushed over the touchline. The sixth-minute booking put him under pressure, and it showed.

A minute later, Alexander-Arnold pushed Anthony Gordon to the ground, which had the home fans on their feet at St. James' Park. They wanted a second yellow card for the visitors' vice-captain, but it did not come.

A few minutes later, Jurgen Klopp was forced to send Joe Gomez to warm up in case he wanted to withdraw his star right-back prematurely. Liverpool were ultimately shown a red card, but it came in the 28th minute after Virgil van Dijk fouled Alexander Isak.

Darwin Nunez's introduction 13 minutes from time proved to be the difference, as the Uruguay international scored twice to win his team the game. His second goal came three minutes into stoppage time, which gave the Magpies virtually no time to react.

After a famous win on Tyneside, Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports, via BBC:

"Sometimes away from home those things can go against you. I made a mistake and then the crowd gets on top of myself [and] the team. Luckily we are experienced in playing in difficult environments and we pulled through."

Alexander-Arnold kept his cool to avoid a second booking and went on to play the full 90 minutes in his team's win.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe wanted Liverpool star sent off

Eddie Howe was a frustrated man at full-time after Newcastle United threw away their lead to lose against Liverpool at home.

The English tactician would have thought the game was in the bag after the game crossed the 80th-minute mark and the Reds were still a man down. But Darwin Nunez had other plans as he scored his first and second goals of the season to hand his team a memorable win.

Howe believes Liverpool should have been down to 10 men half an hour before Virgil van Dijk was given his marching orders. After the game, he told the aforementioned source:

"You don't want to see players get sent off but I thought the ref got that one wrong. Two key moments, that and the Van Dijk red card, and the first one was wrong.

"We are not looking at that as being the reason why we didn't win the game, let's be clear that falls on our laps. But that moment was particularly frustrating for us."

The Magpies are now on a two-game losing run, having lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the league on 20 August.