"Sometimes we forget that he is a La Liga and Super Cup winner" - Getafe manager praises Barcelona boss Xavi ahead of La Liga clash

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas has heaped praise on Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez ahead of his side's trip to Camp Nou. Bordalas' side will take on Xavi's side on Saturday, February 24 in La Liga and ahead of the game, the Getafe manager hailed the Barca boss.

In his pre-match press conference, Xavi heaped praise on the Getafe manager for how well he has done with Geta Azulones. Bordalas has now also returned the favor insisting Xavi deserves more credit for the job he has done at Barcelona.

Bordalas credited the Blaugrana boss for leading the Catalan giants to La Liga as well as the Super Cup last season. He said, as quoted by Barca Universal:

“I thank Xavi enormously for his words of praise for Getafe and for me. I have a very high regard for him and I consider him to be a great coach. He deserves all the respect in the world, as sometimes we forget that he is a La Liga and Super Cup winner. Xavi is a great professional. These are decisions made by colleagues that I can’t go into. I do not assess whether Xavi’s team is more or less motivated by the announcement of his departure."

The Getafe manager added:

“I’m not afraid, I respect everything and even more so against a team of Xavi’s quality. We have to have the mentality to go forward against a team that, in theory, is better.”

Barcelona are third in the La Liga table, trailing league leaders Real Madrid by eight points after 25 game weeks. Getafe are sitting 10th in the table.

Former Real Madrid midfielder slams Frenkie de Jong after Barcelona's draw against Napoli

Former Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart slammed Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong for his performance against Napoli on Wednesday, February 21. Xavi Hernandez's side settled for a 1-1 draw against the Serie A champions at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Van der Vaart hit out at his compatriot De Jong for holding on to the ball too much and slowing the game down. He said (via Barca Universal):

“Frenkie de Jong plays football like a postman. He takes too long to pass the ball forward, instead, he keeps on running and taking it to his teammate. Once you get away from your opponent, you have to keep the ball moving and pass the ball!”

De Jong has been a key player for Barcelona since his €75 million move from Ajax in 2019. The Dutchman has been almost ever-present in midfield for the Blaugrana over the years having made 208 appearances and scoring 16 times while producing 21 assists.