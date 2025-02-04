"Sometimes I’d think, ‘No! How is this possible?’" - Konate says he didn't realise how good Liverpool star was until he joined the club

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate has stated that he wasn't aware of how good club teammate Virgil van Dijk was until he joined the Reds. The France international arrived at Anfield from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021 for a reported fee of €40 million.

Since then, he's shared the pitch 87 times across competitions with Van Dijk. They have formed a formidable defensive partnership together, leading the Reds' charge towards the Premier League title this season.

Speaking about Van Dijk on a matchday programme, Konate said (via Live4Liverpool):

“What a defender!"

“I have a very good relationship with Virgil on the pitch and outside of the pitch. And when I came here as a 21-year-old he gave me a lot of advice and helped me with my adaptation here."

Konate added:

“When I was in Leipzig I watched some games of Liverpool and I didn’t realise how good he was. Then when I came here, sometimes I’d think, ‘No! How is this possible?’ And now I think because he’s too good, some strikers see Virgil and are just thinking: ‘I have no chance against him."

“On the pitch I need him and I think it’s the same way for him, hopefully! I know how good he can be for me and we just work together and try to be the best partnership in the world."

The pair are likely to start beside one another when Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Anfield on February 6. The Reds suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Liverpool considering move for Premier League defender amid uncertainty over Virgil van Dijk's future

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool fans are probably sweating over the future of captain Virgil van Dijk, whose contract expires in the summer. With the player yet to sign a new deal at Anfield, the Reds could lose their 33-year-old centre-back for free once the season is over.

As a result, Arne Slot and Co. are considering a move for Nottingham Forest star Murillo in the next transfer window, according to CaughtOffSide (via GIVEMESPORT). The Nottingham Forest man has impressed this campaign, making 23 appearances in the Premier League and scoring one goal.

However, a transfer for the 22-year-old Brazilian could cost a fair bit, with his contract at the City Ground expiring in 2029. Moreover, Murillo could be keen on staying with Nottingham Forest, with his team third in the league and looking set to secure a Champions League place.

