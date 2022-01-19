“Sometimes I don’t know why they are supporting me so much” – Timo Werner opens up on Chelsea ‘misses’ and fans in emotional interview

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has admitted that he has not been able to show his best in the Blues jersey since joining the club in 2020. The German international has scored 18 times in his 70 appearances and that tally for a €53 million striker has been disappointing.

The former RB Leipzig man arrived with a big reputation and was considered amongst the most prolific strikers in Europe. Werner is well aware that he is not delivering the goods on a consistent basis. Despite that, the majority of the fanbase have not lost faith in him and have had his back in tough times.

The striker got emotional in an interview while speaking to Sky Sports and Premier League broadcaster Lynsey Hooper (via Olivia Buzagio). He acknowledged the Chelsea fans for being patient with him and supporting him in these tough times.

"Sometimes I don’t know why they are supporting me so much, because I’m a striker and I want to score but miss chances."

Werner has often been criticized for not being clinical in front of goal. The striker does the hard work to get himself in good positions but has missed many good opportunities to apply the finishing touch. According to the Premier League, the Germany international missed 18 big chances last season.

Now that is a big number and any player who wishes to be a regular starter for a top-four club in the English top-flight can't miss so many chances. If one can forgive the Chelsea striker for his average goal-scoring exploits, they will surely appreciate his incredible work ethic.

Werner has loved representing Chelsea so far and has never failed to give his all on the pitch while fighting for glory.

"It makes it so fun to play in front of the Chelsea fans & when they give the support they give me, it makes me stronger when I miss chances or have hard times. I try to give my best every game, 100% to make sure the team are happy."

Chelsea have a great chance of winning multiple silverware in 2021-22 season

Thomas Tuchel and his men are still technically in the hunt for all the trophies they are competing for in the 2021-22 season. Realistically speaking, however, after their 1-0 loss to Manchester City last weekend, their hopes of a Premier League title are all but over.

The west London club registered a comfortable victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final to book their place in the final. Liverpool and Arsenal will play the second-leg of their semi-final at the Emirates to decide who faces off against Tuchel and co.

The Blues will also look forward to the FA Cup and Champions League, hoping to make a run into the finals.

