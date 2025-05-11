"Sometimes it’s too easy to take some decision in some stadiums" - Enzo Maresca on Nicolas Jackson's red card in Chelsea loss

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca shared his take on striker Nicolas Jackson's red card in the 2-0 Premier League loss at Newcastle United on Sunday (May 11). Despite the defeat, the Blues remain fifth in the standings, following Nottingham Forest's 2-2 home draw with already relegated Leicester City.

In the Tyneside game, following Sandro Tonali's second-minute opener, Jackson saw red 34 minutes later. The Magpies capitalised on their numerical advantage in the 90th minute, with Bruno Guimaraes drilling home the winner, moving to third after Manchester City had dropped points in a goalless draw at Southampton.

Jackson's dismissal came after he had a "forearm smash" on Newcastle defender Sven Botman. Following a VAR review, referee John Brooks showed him a straight red. However, Maresca doesn't think it should have been a dismissal, explaining (as per Absolute Chelsea via NBC Sports Soccer):

"The only thing I can say is that sometimes it’s too easy to take some decision in some stadiums. If the referee decides for red, it’s a red.”

The Blues face a tough end to their Premier League campaign. Following a home game with Manchester United on matchday 37 (May 16), Maresca's side travel to Champions League-chasing Forest on the last day of the season (May 25).

"We must keep this spirit and energy for Friday" - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca wants his team to show the same spirit and determination as they embark on the final stretch of their domestic season as they eye a UEFA Champions League return.

Analysing his team's play at Tyneside, especially with 10 men following Jackson's dismissal, the Italian boss rued his team squandering late chances to win the game. One of those misses was from Reese James, with Newcastle grabbing the winner a few moments later.

"In this stadium, it's already difficult, but to come here and for one hour to play with 10 players is not easy," Maresca said (as per the BBC). "(In the) second half, the team showed effort, spirit, energy, unbelievable. We must keep this spirit and energy for Friday (against Man United).

"We had three clear chances second half: Cucurella, Enzo (Fernandez) and Reece (James). The important thing is to arrive there. Unfortunately, we didn't score. My message in the last five or six games was the game is gone; move on."

Following their Premier League engagements, Maresca's side take on Real Betis in the UEFA Europa Conference League final in Bilbao on May 28. The Blues are looking to become the first side to win all three major European club football competitions.

