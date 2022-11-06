"Sometimes to love means to let go" - Barcelona legend Gerard PIque in tears as he gives brilliant retirement speech

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique broke down in tears as he delivered an emotional farewell speech at Camp Nou on Saturday evening.

The Spanish international shocked the world on last Thursday by announcing his retirement from the game.

Pique made his final appearance in a Barcelona shirt on Saturday as they defeated Almeria 2-0 at Camp Nou.

The World Cup-winning defender played 83 minutes and performed a lap of honor after his 616th game for the Catalan club.

He was tearful as he gave a brief and emotional retirement speech. He thanked all his Barcelona teammates and coaching staff throughout his career. As quoted by Sport:

"First of all, thanks to all my teammates, coaching staff, club employees... to everyone who makes the day-to-day at the club easier."

"Thanks to the board of directors for all these years. In life, as you grow older, sometimes to love is to let go [starts crying]..."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Pique went through all the emotions after the final game of his career 🥺 Pique went through all the emotions after the final game of his career 🥺 https://t.co/xIr4YrOZOu

"A relationship of so much love, so much passion, I think it is the moment to give ourselves some space."

The Spaniard has insisted that he loves Barcelona from the bottom of his heart and intends to return to the club in some capacity in the future. He added:

"That is why I think it is the right moment to go, because I love this club. I am convinced that I will be back in the future. This is not a goodbye, I left when I was 17 and I came back."

"My grandad made me a member when I was born. I was born here and I will die here."

Pique established himself as a key player for both Barcelona and Spain over the years and enjoyed a truly illustrious career.

He won a total of 30 trophies for the Blaugrana, including eight La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.

Pique was also a member of the Spain side that won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and UEFA European Championship in 2012.

Lionel Messi has not yet paid tribute to former Barcelona teammate Gerard pique

Following Gerard Pique's announcement to retire from the game, plenty of top footballers have sent their good wishes.

Even rivals like Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane and many more have paid tribute to the Spaniard.

But Lionel Messi has surprisingly been silent despite spending so many trophy-laden years together at the club.

Messi is reportedly not on good terms with his former teammate after he privately discussed a pay cut with Barcelona.

