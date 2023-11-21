“Sometimes he is unstoppable" - Former Ballon d'Or winner makes claim about young Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal

Former Barcelona forward Hristo Stoichkov has lauded the club's young attacker Lamine Yamal, who has burst onto the scene with aplomb after debuting last season.

Yamal, 16, has a goal and three assists in 18 games across competitions this season, with all but one of those appearances coming this term. Widely regarded as a generational talent, Yamal has also made his mark with Spain.

In four appearances in the recently concluded UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers, the teenager struck twice. During the campaign, Lamal became both Spain's youngest appearance maker and goalscorer.

Hailing the young player for his attributes, especially his dribbling, 1994 Ballon d'Or winner Stoichkov said (as per SPORT via Barca Universal):

"Sometimes he is unstoppable in his dribbling."

Lamal has already broken a slew of La Liga and Barcelona records this season. At 15 years, nine months and 16 days, he became the youngest player to make a first-team appearance for Barca when he came on against Real Betis on April 29 this year.

Just 38 days after turning 16, Lamal started against Cadiz in a La Liga clash on August 20 to become the competition's youngest starter. Against Porto in the UEFA Champions League, he became the continental competition's youngest starter, breaking a record that stood for nearly three decades.

Subsequently, Lamal also became the youngest player to score for Barcelona, breaking Ansu Fati's record, and in La Liga, breaking Fabrice Olinga's record by three days.

How have Barcelona fared this season?

Barca manager Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona have made a decent start to their 2023-24 campaign. However, Xavi's side have stuttered recently, losing two of their last four games across competitions.

Nevertheless, they have fared well, occupying third place in La Liga after 13 games, four behind surprise leaders Girona. In the UEFA Champions - despite a loss at Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday four - Barca lead Porto on goal difference.

Following the ongoing interntional break, the Blaugrana return to La Liga action at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday (November 25). Three days later, they host Porto in a game that could decide who win their Champions League group.