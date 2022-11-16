"Sorry, friend. I'm trying, but... I'm sorry" - Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard sends heartbreaking apology to fans for not living up to price tag

Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard has issued a heartfelt apology to Los Blancos fans for failing to justify his exorbitant transfer fee.

Hazard, 31, arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea for a fee in the region of €115 million in the summer of 2019, becoming the club's most-expensive signing ever in the process. However, he has struggled to maintain consistency due to a host of recurring injuries.

Despite lifting six trophies, the Belgian forward has been an underwhelming signing for Los Blancos. Overall, he has scored just seven times and contributed 11 assists in 72 games across all competitions.

During a recent interview with MARCA, Hazard was asked about his message to all Real Madrid supporters about his failure to live up to the substantial price tag. He earnestly responded:

"Sorry, friend. I'm trying, but... I'm sorry. I have one more year and I have to prove it, but it's not easy. I don't play, I want to play more... I'm really sorry, I'm sorry for what happened."

When asked about his weight struggles, the ex-Lille man replied:

"All seasons are the same with me. During the season, I have to work and play football. But when I have three weeks to rest, I rest, and I'm not going to change. This story was four years ago, although it was reality, but then I did an incredible two months."

Hazard, who registered 202 goal involvements in 352 overall matches during his fruitful seven-year stint at Chelsea, insisted that he is dumbfounded by his recent injury record. He added:

"Then I haven't had any luck due to the confinement and many things, like many injuries in the second year. But during ten years at Chelsea, I played 500 games without injuries or anything, and then in two years all these injuries... It's something I can't explain."

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are prepared to sell the Belgian in January next year. Newcastle United and Aston Villa are keen to acquire the services of the €20 million-rated attacker.

Newcastle United urged to secure loan for Real Madrid star Eden Hazard

Speaking to Football Insider, former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie claimed that Eden Hazard would be a great addition to Newcastle United's ranks this campaign. He said:

"He is a great player but what is it Newcastle are going to get? He has not set the world on fire, he is not getting a game. He might take a loan deal because he is that playmaker. He might find it great at Newcastle with all the young players around him."

He continued:

"I would not spend any money on him. Newcastle are on the up. Maybe they just want to bring a serial winner into the dressing room to show the young boys how to act. If they get the Hazard that can play but he has been bit-part at Real Madrid. It would be a good bit of business for Newcastle though."

Considered to be a Ballon d'Or contender during his time in London, Hazard has registered a goal and an assist in six games this season.

