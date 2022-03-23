"South Americans no longer speak to him" -Daniel Riolo claims 23-year-old PSG star is desperate to get out of the club

French journalist Daniel Riolo has claimed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Achraf Hakimi is eager to leave the French giants. The Moroccan joined the Ligue 1 club from Inter Milan in a deal worth €60 million last summer. Riolo has claimed the 23-year-old does not feel well at the Parc des Princes.

Hakimi has become a key member of Mauricio Pochettino's starting line-up at PSG. However, Riolo claims the right-back 'wants to get away' from the club due to the treatment he has received from the South American players. Riolo told RMC Sport:

"Hakimi is freaking out. So much so that the South Americans no longer speak to him. He wants to get out."

PSG have a number of South Americans within their squad, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Marquinhos, Leandro Paredes, and Keylor Navas. The club's manager Mauricio Pochettino is also a South American.

Achraf Hakimi has been one of the shining lights for PSG this season. The French giants signed Gianluigi Donnarumma, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, and Geroginio Wijnaldum last summer. Despite the arrivals of the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, Hakimi was arguably the club's best signing.

He has scored three goals and provided four assists in 32 appearances for Pochettino's side in all competitions.

Manchester United could be a potential destination for PSG star Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi's difficult situation at PSG is likely to catch the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs. The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the best modern full-backs in world football over the last two years.

Manchester United could be the ideal destination for the Moroccan. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot have failed to make the right-back position their own at Old Trafford.

Wan-Bissaka lacks the attacking ability required to be a regular starter for the Red Devils. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot has been criticized for his lack of consistency despite producing some impressive displays in recent months. Manchester United could, therefore, attempt to sign a new right-back this summer.

Achraf Hakimi's contract with the French giants runs until 2026. United will have to make a mammoth offer to the Parisians to convince them to part ways with Hakimi unless the former Inter Milan star hands in a transfer request.

