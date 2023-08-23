Spain coach Jorge Vilda appears to grab female staff member inappropriately in footage from Women's World Cup final

Days after Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales was called out for kissing Jennifer Hermoso on the stage, footage has emerged of coach Jorge Vilda grabbing a female staff inappropriately.

The Spanish coach has been under pressure for a long time as 15 players had written to the FA last year, claiming that they would not be playing for the national team unless Vilda is sacked.

They claimed that he was damaging their mental health. He also reportedly had a policy for players to keep their hotel room doors open until midnight, which was abolished in 2019 (via Tribuna).

The players were also not happy with Vilda's tactics and lack of preparation ahead of their game against England in the Euros last summer.

The video footage is reported to be from the FIFA Women's World Cup final when Spain defeated England 1-0 to win the tournament. Fans have called for action against the coach, while CNN have reported that they are yet to get a reply from RFEF and the female staff regarding the footage.

Spanish FA chief not pleased with fans for criticizing him for kissing Jennifer Hermoso

Spain FA chief Luis Rubiales was not happy with fans criticizing him for kissing Jennifer Hermoso on stage. The inappropriate behavior after the FIFA Women's World Cup final was called out by several on social media but he stated that it was just a moment between two friends.

Speaking to Spanish radio El Partidazo, Rubiales claimed that it was wrong of people to concentrate on the kiss instead of the win. He said:

"It's a peak of two friends celebrating something. We're not here for bullsh*t. Me, with everything I've been through, more bullsh*t and more as*holes, no. Let's ignore it and enjoy the good stuff and don't even tell me things about losers who can't see [the positive]. It is a thing without evil. If there are fools, let them continue with their nonsense. There are more fools than windows."

Luis Rubiales added:

"Let's pay attention to those who are not fools. It is something without evil and nonsense. The kiss with Jenni? There are idiots everywhere. When two people have an insignificant show of affection, we cannot pay attention to idiocy. We are champions, and with that, I stay."

Hermoso initially claimed that she did not like the kiss with the FA chief on stage, but later released a statement to play things down. Rubiales went on to say that he would marry the Spanish star in Ibiza, where the squad were promised a celebration for the World Cup triumph.