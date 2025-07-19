"Spend the money elsewhere" - Arsenal legend urges Mikel Arteta not to sign £47 million-rated star

Ray Parlour has urged Arsenal not to sign João Palhinha from Bayern Munich. He believes that Mikel Arteta's midfield is stacked and they do not need the £47 million-rated star.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Parlour claimed that Arsenal have enough midfielders with the addition of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard this summer. He wants Arsenal to spend the money elsewhere, as they need to bolster the attack and said (via ArsenalInsider):
"He was very good at Fulham, he's gone to Bayern Munich, big money move, but I don't think they need him. He's a player that they've got, Zubimendi coming in, in central midfield, who's going to be that holding player. And they've got Norgaard, who is a really good cover, very experienced player, captain at Brentford, so he knows how to deal in Premier League games, been there many, many years. So for me, Palhinha, I'm not saying he's a bad player, good player, but I don't think they need it. Spend their money elsewhere."
Palhinha joined Bayern Munich for £47 million from Fulham and has now been linked with a move back to the Premier League. The Gunners are said to be leading the chase, with Mikel Arteta keen on adding another midfielder after Zubimendi and Norgaard replaced Jorginho and Thomas Partey.
Arsenal target unsure about future at Bayern Munich
Joao Palhinha spoke to Portuguese outlet Sport TV and admitted that he has no plans of leaving Bayern Munich. The midfielder reminded that he has three years left on his contract and is raring to get back for pre-season after his extended vacation.
He said (via Football365):
"I have a contract for three more years, so I'll report for duty on July 29, which is when we start this pre-season. As I've said several times, and it's been a recurring question, I have three more years on my contract."
"I don't know what will happen, but I'm at a great club, as I've always said. Obviously, it hasn't been an easy year, but as soon as the season starts, I'm very motivated to prove my worth once again at a very special club, a huge club."
Along with Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, Arsenal have also signed Kepa Arrizabalaga and Noni Madueke from Chelsea for a combined fee of £57 million. The Gunners have also accidentally confirmed the signing of Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia, and reports suggest they are in talks to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.