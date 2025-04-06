SPL's head of scouting speaks about potential moves for Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool duo

The Saudi Pro League (SPL)'s head of scouting Thomas Spring has opened up about potential moves for one Manchester City star and two Liverpool stars. Spring has claimed that he fancies a move for Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

Ad

The Saudi Pro League has attracted some of the biggest superstars in world football in the last couple of years. Thomas Spring has claimed that the Saudi Pro League wants players like Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

Spring has also claimed that the Saudi Pro League should also continue to sign emerging players like Jhon Duran. He told The Overlap, as quoted by Tribal Football:

“I think that the recruitment model will be a healthy balance between elite, world class players. So I still envisage a Mo Salah, a Kevin De Bruyne, a Darwin Nunez - I still envisage those players coming across."

Ad

Trending

“But I also envisage more really emerging players like a Jhon Duran for example. I seem more younger players really operating successfully in leagues around Europe coming across and that healthy balance being there."

Spring has claimed that he wants Saudi Pro League to compete with Europe's top five leagues. He said:

“And then I also envisage that the ambition will still be there so the goal of the Saudi Pro League is to compete with Europe’s top five leagues."

Ad

"So whatever method to achieve that, whether that’s staffing or facilities or player recruitment, medical, whatever discipline that may be, I envisage that they’ll invest heavily into that to become on par with one of Europe’s top five leagues.”

Kevin De Bruyne has already announced that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, with his contract expiring. Mohamed Salah's current deal with Liverpool also expires in the summer but the Egyptian could still sign a new contract.

Ad

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in January but Liverpool decided to keep the Uruguay international. The Merseyside giants are reportedly ready to offload the 25-year-old in the summer.

Manchester United ready to splash €60 million for Liverpool and Manchester City target - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to spend €60 million for the signature of Atalanta midfielder Ederson in the summer. As reported by Football Transfers, the Red Devils are desperate to land the Brazil international wanted by rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ad

Ederson has emerged as one of the most coveted midfielders in Europe thanks to his exploits for Atalanta. He joined Gian Piero Gasperini's side from Salernitana in 2022 and has been an indispensable member of the team.

A tireless midfielder, the Manchester City target has made 131 appearances for La Dea till date, scoring 12 times while providing four assists. The Brazilian has made 41 appearances across competitions this season, contributing with four goals and two assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More