Manchester United ready to pay €60 million to sign Liverpool and Manchester City target - Reports

Manchester United are readying an offer of €60 million for Liverpool and Manchester City target Ederson, according to reports in Italy (via Football Transfers). The Brazilian has reportedly become the top target for Premier League sides, who are all keen to revamp their midfields before the start of next season.

The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the top players in Serie A over the last 12 months. He was a key part of Atalanta’s success in the Europa League last season. His performance in the final against Bayer Leverkusen, when he ran the midfield in a 3-0 victory, has only blown up his burgeoning reputation.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are among the senior midfielders expected to move on at Old Trafford this summer. Due to this, Manchester United view Ederson as a long-term solution who could inject renewed energy and balance into the squad.

Atalanta are aware of the growing interest, as clubs across Spain are also interested in the Brazilian's services. However, while they are looking to renew his deal, which runs until 2027, their hand may be forced if an agreement isn’t reached any time soon.

The Bergamo outfit are accustomed to losing one marquee player every summer, with Teun Koopmeiners joining Juventus in a similar transfer last year. This major interest from Liverpool, Manchester City, and other clubs will be competition for United, who are watching Ederson’s situation carefully.

Liverpool set for summer transfer tussle for Palace winger, as Manchester United fall short

Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze is in store to become the center of a summer tussle between Liverpool and Arsenal. Both sides believe he would be a major attacking addition next season, and the England international is attracting serious interest across the Premier League (via Football365).

The Eagles also have a £60 million release clause in his contract, making him an attainable target for some Premier League sides. Manchester United are preparing a £50 million bid, according to reports, but might be short of Palace’s valuation. Manchester City and Tottenham also are monitoring the situation, with Spurs having monitored the 26-year-old for more than a year.

This summer could see a rebuild for Liverpool boss Arne Slot, with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially out of their contracts. Squad players such as Darwin Nunez have also been linked to exits, while bolstering attacking midfield options has been branded a necessity.

Arsenal had previously pledged a big summer in terms of transfers under Mikel Arteta, especially with the Gunners facing another failure to push a title challenge. Crystal Palace are eager to retain their star man, though, but interest from several top teams, including Manchester United, could see him leave.

