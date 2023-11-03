“Spurs cannot underestimate Chelsea, or they will suffer” - Berbatov predicts winner of Tottenham vs Chelsea 

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov has backed his former side to beat Chelsea at home in the Premier League on Monday, November 6.

Spurs are unbeaten in the league this season after 10 games under Ange Postecolgou. This sit atop the table with eight wins, two points above Arsenal, who are also unbeaten.

Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park in their last game. Chelsea, meanwhile, beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 in the EFL Cup Round of 16 midweek. In the Premier League, however, they lost their last game 2-0 against Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

Writing his prediction in Metro, Berbatov warned Spurs to not underestimate the Blues but backed the north London side to make it five wins in a row:

"Spurs cannot underestimate Chelsea, or they will suffer. It’s a great chance for them to win and punish Chelsea’s mistakes and if they stay concentrated themselves, then I think they will win once again."

Prediction: 2-1

Ange Postecoglou hails Mauricio Pochettino's impact at Tottenham ahead of Chelsea clash

Mauricio Pochettio spent five years as Tottenham's manager from 2014 to 2019 after joining from Southampton. He led them to a UEFA Champions League final and put them in good stead in the Premier League.

He was sacked in 2019 after a poor run of results and managed Paris Saint-Germain before joining Chelsea this summer. Ahead of his return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday, current Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou spoke highly of Pochettino, saying (via Mirror):

“Look, it is undoubted that he had an unbelievable impact on this football club. All of us in our roles, that is our ultimate goal and ambition that whatever doors we go through, we make an impact and he has had an undeniable impact on this football club in his time here."

He added:

“He almost took the club to the ultimate summit of the Champions League, got close to the league, so his work is unquestioned. Everyone I speak to around here, there are still people who worked with him, they can’t speak highly enough of him as a person and as a manager."

Postecoglou added that there is immense respect for Pochettino's time at Spurs but there wouldn't be a 'guard of honor' at his return, saying:

“I doubt there will be anything but respect for Mauricio from anyone at this football club, supporters or people associated, but it doesn’t mean he will get a guard of honour on Monday night because we want to win."

He added:

“I don’t think he would expect that, but his tenure here and impact here is undeniable and will stand the test of time. Whenever people think of Mauricio and his time here as a Spurs manager, they will only look upon it with respect and fondness.”

Pochettino's Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League, a massive 14 points behind Tottenham, ahead of their clash on Monday.