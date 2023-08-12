“Start of an amazing new adventure” - Harry Kane’s wife Kate react as Bayern Munich move is officially announced

Harry Kane's wife Katie reacted on social media after the Englishman's move to Bayern Munich became official. Kane has put an end to his illustrious Premier League stint, leaving Tottenham Hotspur as a club legend, netting a record 280 goals across competitions.

The Englishman is one of the finest strikers in Premier League history and leaves as its second-highest goalscorer, 47 goals behind record scorer Alan Shearer (260).

With the 30-year-old joining the Bavarians, his wife, Katie, penned a social media message:

"So proud of you @harrykane for signing for @fcbayern. This is the start of an amazing new adventure for you that I know you can’t wait to start and we can’t wait to join you on it."

Harry Kane also reacted after joining Bayern (via Bayern's website):

"I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality - it feels very good to be here."

What Bayern Munich CEO said about Harry Kane signing

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in world football due to his brilliance in front of goal.

Bayern have signed a true superstar and worthy replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona last summer. Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said about Kane's signing:

"It’s been a long process, but now we’re all the happier that Harry Kane will be wearing the Bayern Munich shirt with immediate effect. Harry Kane was our absolute dream player right from the start. He is a perfect fit for us and the club's DNA in terms of both football and character.

"World-class centre forwards have always been an important factor when FC Bayern has celebrated its greatest triumphs, and we’re convinced that Harry Kane will continue this success story. Our fans can look forward to one of the best goalscorers of our time."

Harry Kane is set to be in Bayern Munich's squad for the DFL Supercup showdown against RB Leipzig and could win his first trophy in club football within 24 hours of leaving Tottenham.