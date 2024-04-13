Start, bench, or sell Kylian Mbappe, Bukayo Saka, and Vinicius Junior - Podcaster makes bold decision over superstar trio 

UK podcaster Sharky has risked incurring the wrath of Real Madrid fans after opting to sell Vinicius Junior over PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

Sharky, a member of the hugely popular YouTube group Beta Squad, was a guest on Sky Sports' Saturday Social. He was given the difficult task of deciding which of Vinicius, Mbappe, and Saka he would start, bench, or sell:

"Mbappe starts you can't doubt this...it's kind of scary at this point."

Kylian Mbappe, 25, is for many the greatest attacker in world football who's ripped up Ligue 1 with sensational performances. The France captain has bagged 39 goals and nine assists in 41 games across competitions this season and looks set to join Vinicius at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Sharky had a much more difficult time choosing who to bench and sell between Vinicius and Saka:

"They have very similar stats. Vinicius has obviously done more in his career, he's won a Champions League, scoring the winning goal. This season, (they're) having similar seasons, Arsenal are top of their league right now, Real Madrid are top of their league."

Bukayo Saka, 22, has been in stellar form for Arsenal this season, registering 18 goals and 13 assists in 40 games across competitions. He won the PFA Young Player of the Year award last season.

Sharky explained why he prefers Saka to Vinicius:

"The Vinicius kind of wingers they look a bit more flashy but Saka's a super, super, functional winger. He's getting double marked every single game and he's still producing the goals and assists."

Vinicius fans will point to his extraordinary contributions for Madrid this season. The Brazilian has popped up with 18 goals and 10 assists in 29 games across competitions, including an iconic hat-trick in a 4-1 Supercopa de Espana final win against Barcelona.

Bukayo Saka laughed off comparisons between himself and Kylian Mbappe

Bukayo Saka refused to accept being compared to Kylian Mbappe.

Bukayo Saka hasn't only flourished at club level. He's majorly impressed on the international stage with England. The pacey winger was a standout performer for the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, posting three goals and one assist in four games.

The Gunners attacker started earning comparisons with Kylian Mbappe at the time. France knocked England out of the World Cup in the quarterfinals and the PSG striker went on to claim the Golden Boot with eight goals in seven games.

However, Bukayo Saka dismissed comparisons between himself and Mbappe by lauding the Madrid-bound striker. He said in December 2022 (via ESPN):

"Thank you for your compliment but no. There's only one Kylian Mbappe but at the same time there's only one me."

Saka has enjoyed a similar meteoric rise at Arsenal as Mbappe has at PSG. The 32-cap England international made his club debut in November 2018 at 17 and has developed into one of Europe's most highly-regarded wingers.

The Hale End Academy graduate has bagged 56 goals and 52 assists in 219 games. He's been key for Mikel Arteta's side's pursuit of the Premier League title where they sit top of the table with seven games left.

