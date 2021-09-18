"Start a new chapter" - Mino Raiola reveals what Zlatan Ibrahimovic plans to do once he retires

Football super agent Mino Raiola has revealed that AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic could one day become club director post his retirement from the game.

Mino Raiola has served as Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent for quite some time now and knows what the 39-year-old Swede plans to do in the future. Raiola has also stated that Ibrahimovic could still continue as a player until the time he is no longer a key player for the team he plays for. Raiola said:

"We’ll see what Zlatan wants to do in June. He always decides year by year, there’s no rush. For sure, the day he won't feel as key player for the team, Ibra will retire and start a new chapter as club director."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been one of the fittest players to play the sport in recent history. The Swedish forward is currently 39 years old but still plays a vital role in a huge club like AC Milan. Last season, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 17 goals in 27 appearances for Milan, guiding them back into the Champions League.

In his illustrious career, the 39-year-old forward has played for some of the biggest clubs in European football, including Ajax, Inter Milan, Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had an injury-hit start to the new season

Despite being a fitness freak, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had an injury-hit start to the new season. The 39-year-old forward has missed a couple of games for AC Milan due to an achilles injury.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed AC Milan's first Champions League game against Liverpool at Anfield. The presence of the Swedish forward could have helped the Rossoneri secure a result away to Liverpool after Milan lost a closely fought affair by 3-2.

Despite missing a few games this season, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has still scored on his only appearance for AC Milan this season, against Lazio in a 2-0 win.

The jury is still out on whether Zlatan Ibrahimovic will feature against Juventus this weekend after missing the mid-week Champions League game against Liverpool.

It is worth noting that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will soon be turning 40 in October which might be a reason for AC Milan management to use their star forward wisely rather than playing him in all of the games.

Milan Posts @MilanPosts #Tuttosport : Zlatan #Ibrahimovic 🇸🇪 is followed day by day by a trusted physiotherapist to whom he turns for any kind of physical problem. For the match against #Juventus , the player will decide day by day, without risking. 📰 #Tuttosport: Zlatan #Ibrahimovic 🇸🇪 is followed day by day by a trusted physiotherapist to whom he turns for any kind of physical problem. For the match against #Juventus, the player will decide day by day, without risking. https://t.co/hQTMVmZWfQ

