"Stat-padding against smaller teams isn't enough",  "Questions need to be asked" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi gets slated for 'ghosting' against Juventus despite 2-1 win

By Nnanna Mba
Modified Nov 03, 2022 04:48 AM IST
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has been slammed for his lackluster efforts for the Parisians in their 2-1 win over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 2.

The Argentine ace was vital in creating the first goal, unleashing an important pass for Kylian Mbappe to open the scoring in the 13th minute. However, Lionel Messi struggled to make any other impact after his assist. He had no successful dribbles and lost the ball 12 times.

This has seen fans take to Twitter to slam the world-class playmaker. Here is a selection of tweets from football fans who were displeased with Lionel Messi's efforts on the night:

@PSGhub Horrible game by messi from a huge messi fan
Curiosamente Messi hoy en el partido Juven (equipo grande) vs Psg no tuvo mayor relevencia, es mas en el segundo tiempo ni se le vio casi, a pero si fuera el Maccabi ahi si se luce, este partido era importante para definir el primer lugar pero ya saben frionel no pudo.
Messi quiere que todos sus rivales sean el Maccabi Haifa 😭😭😭😭
Messi 22/23:Juventus, Marseille, Monaco, Benfica & Lyon- 6 games- 2 goals- 1 assistMaccabi, Ajaccio, Tyores & Clermont- 5 games- 7 goals- 7 assists0 problems with him stad-padding. Problem is when they compare it with other player's big game numbers, especially CR7
@Yehgha Send Messi back to Barcelona 😑
Questions needs to be asked of Lionel Messi, he ghosted in yet another big game. Stat-padding against smaller teams isn't enough
PSG have finished second in the UCL group stages for two consecutive seasons ever since Messi joined them.
Messi ghosted today because he was playing against a big club.
Messi is a serial bottler, imagine bottling the group top spot to benfica. This is the fraud some people are calling GOAT😭😭🤦🏾
Messi can only show up against farmers nowadays lmao, always disappears against the big teams😭😭
PSG were topping UCL Groups with ease till Messi joined. You can't tell me he isn't their problem

PSG secure 2-1 win over Juventus on Lionel Messi's off day

Italian giants Juventus completed a disappointing Champions League campaign with a 2-1 loss on their own pitch to French rivals PSG. The Bianconeri have been particularly poor this season and squeaked into the UEFA Europa League ahead of Maccabi Haifa on the basis of goal difference. They finished third in Group H with three points, winning only one game and losing all the others.

The match did not start off well for the hosts on the day after Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring after just 13 minutes. Mbappe was played on with a superb ball by Lionel Messi and the 2018 World Cup winner had the physicality and tact to start and finish a dazzling run.

Juventus would, however, equalize in the first half through one of their veterans, Leonardo Bonucci, in the 39th minute. Juan Cuadrado headed a Filip Kostic cross into the path of the veteran defender, who found the back of the net to lift the home side level.

Both teams went into the break level, but the second half saw the game decided. Despite having the better of the ball, Juventus fell behind after 69 minutes. Portuguese wing-back Nuno Mendes made it 2-1 in favor of the visitors.

Mbappe was the provider this time, but Mendes collected and finished coolly to restore PSG’s lead. That was the final goal of the game despite Manuel Loccatelli putting the ball in the net in the 78th minute. The central midfielder was in the right place at the right time to latch onto a rebound and plop it into the net from close range. However, the flag went up against his effort and left Juventus unable to find another equalizer.

PSG will now focus on the business end of the Champions League, while the Old Lady of Turin will drop down to the Europa League.

