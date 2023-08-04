"Stay away from footballers" - Love Island star reveals advice she received from Chelsea legend dad after getting DMs from many

Love island star Amber Wise has said that she received multiple DMs from players after her appearances on the show, but her dad, Chelsea legend, Dennis, has asked him not to get involved with footballers.

Amber made an appearance on Love Island. The 19-year-old said that she received multiple proposals from footballers (via Daily Mail):

'I have had a few people slide into my DMs, but I can't say names, but there are a lot of footballers, a couple from up north and some from down here. My dad is not impressed. He was like: "No stay away, stay away from footballers."'

Dennis Wise was a central midfielder and made 416 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 68 goals and providing 36 assists. He certainly knows a thing or two about footballers and their penchant for whirlwind love lives. Hence, that could be the reason he told his daughter not to get involved with them.

What Axel Disasi said after joining Chelsea?

Axel Disasi has completed a move to Chelsea from AS Monaco. The 25-year-old has also represented France four times.

With Wesley Fofana ruled out for an extended period due to injury, Disasi could turn out to be a key player for the Blues. About his objectives at the club, Disasi said (via the Blues' website):

"It’s something I’ve been waiting for. I am so happy to be here, at this big club.

"I am really proud to be able to be a part of this great family, and I hope to achieve very big things here. To win titles. I will do everything I can to achieve those objectives. I am very ambitious."

The Blues have worked on improving their ranks this summer after a tumultuous campaign last term. Fans will hope that new signing Disasi can hit the ground running.