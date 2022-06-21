"Sterling's better" - Danny Murphy says Manchester City star is better than Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez and advises him to join Chelsea

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has claimed that Chelsea target Raheem Sterling is better than his Manchester City teammate Jack Grealish.

The former England international has also claimed that it will be a good deal for the Blues if they can sign the former Liverpool forward.

As reported by Sky Sports on June 20, Thomas Tuchel's side have registered their interest in Raheem Sterling, who has just one year left in his contract.

With Romelu Lukaku edging closer to a loan move back to Inter Milan as per Fabrizio Romano, the Manchester City forward will be a good signing for Chelsea as per Murphy.

Danny Murphy has suggested that Sterling is just below the world-class bracket and is better than Manchester City record signing Jack Grealish. He told talkSPORT:

“I define world-class as the best players in the world… he’s probably the next tier below. The best players in the world should be a small bracket of players. When you talk about world-class players you’re talking about Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, that type who are world-class players… you can’t throw world-class as a blanket.”

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Raheem Sterling feels he can still elevate his game, which can only be achieved if he is viewed as a decisive contributor in the starting XI, according to Sky Sports' senior reporter Melissa Reddy Raheem Sterling feels he can still elevate his game, which can only be achieved if he is viewed as a decisive contributor in the starting XI, according to Sky Sports' senior reporter Melissa Reddy 📈 https://t.co/Up2DGPqHrr

“I think if you look at City’s attacking talent… would you have Grealish ahead of Sterling? I wouldn’t."

Murphy has insisted that he would pick Sterling over both Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish, particularly in big games. He has also claimed that Chelsea fans should be more than happy if they can bring Sterling to Stamford Bridge.

“I’m a big fan of Grealish but I think Sterling’s better. I’d have Sterling ahead of Mahrez although Mahrez is a terrific player but I think you get more defensively out of Sterling… in a big game I’d have Sterling over him."

He added:

“Does Sterling get in my best XI? He does for me but he doesn’t for Pep so it looks like they’ll let him go. If I was a Chelsea fan I’d be more than happy having Sterling.”

Raheem Sterling moving to Chelsea from Manchester City will be a good deal for all parties

Since his move to the Etihad from Liverpool back in 2015, Sterling has been a decisive player for the Cityzens.

He has scored a total of 131 goals and provided 95 assists in 339 games for the Sky Blues till date.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea will be back with new bid soon - as Man City are open to let him go.



Man City want €100/110m from Gabriel Jesus & Sterling. Raheem Sterling, Chelsea top target as reported last Tuesday. Man City want around €55/60m - approach for €25m & add-ons turned down.Chelsea will be back with new bid soon - as Man City are open to let him go.Man City want €100/110m from Gabriel Jesus & Sterling. Raheem Sterling, Chelsea top target as reported last Tuesday. Man City want around €55/60m - approach for €25m & add-ons turned down. 🚨🔵 #CFCChelsea will be back with new bid soon - as Man City are open to let him go.Man City want €100/110m from Gabriel Jesus & Sterling. https://t.co/e5Z4LzjkRj

The England international has been pivotal behind everything Manchester City have achieved over the years.

Still only 27 years of age, Sterling has plenty of football left at the highest level and should be able to elevate the standards at Chelsea.

He is naturally fit, versatile and pacey and also boasts plenty of experience at the top level which makes him perfect for Thomas Tuchel's side.

