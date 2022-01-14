Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa make offer for PSG star - Reports

According to reports, Steven Gerrard-led Aston Villa are set to offer Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) a loan move for goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

Villa have already made two blockbuster signings in the January transfer window. The Premier League side recently signed Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona on loan and Lucas Digne permanently from Everton.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Official and confirmed. Lucas Digne joins Aston Villa on a permanent move from Everton, he signed a four year and half deal. 🤝 #AVFC Official and confirmed. Lucas Digne joins Aston Villa on a permanent move from Everton, he signed a four year and half deal. 🤝 #AVFC https://t.co/FO3C09K0Sn

Aston Villa are now looking to add a backup goalkeeper for their No. 1 Emiliano Martinez.

Rico has been with PSG since 2019 but has made only 24 appearances in all competitions since then. With the Ligue 1 giants boasting Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnaruma between the sticks, Rico's game time has reduced drastically. He has made just one appearance this season.

With the 2022 World Cup not far away, the Spain international will look to get more playing time to make the cut for his national team. Reports suggest he has already rejected a move to Saint-Etienne and Cleremont Foot.

Aston Villa have a brilliant goalkeeper in Martinez. However, their current second-choice goalkeeper is Jed Steer, who has failed to impress. Hence, they are looking for an able backup in case Martinez gets injured or suspended.

It currently seems likely that Rico will prefer a move to Spanish side Mallorca but nothing has been finalized just yet.

Aston Villa will look to take revenge against Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday

Steven Gerrard was appointed Aston Villa coach in November after the club sacked Dean Smith. Since then, the Villains have seen a shift in playing style and character. They have won four out of their eight games in the Premier League under Gerrard.

More importantly, three of the four losses have been marginal and have come against the top three - Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Villa have looked a much improved side with the ability to control midfield while bringing their full-backs into play. This saw them dominate Manchester United in their third round match in the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Monday. However, Gerrard's men ended up losing 1-0 as they couldn't capitalize on their many chances.

Aston Villa face United again this week, this time in the Premier League at Villa Park on Saturday. They will look to add even more vigor to their performance at home and add goals to their otherwise lethal attacking display.

New signings Coutinho and Digne will also be gearing up to make their first contributions.

