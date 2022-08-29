"Still very average" - Pundit rips into 2 PSG attackers for their underwhelming performance against Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar received flak from RMC journalist Daniel Riolo for their underwhelming performance in their team's 1-1 draw against Monaco on Sunday (August 28).

Hoping to extend their perfect start to the season, the Parisians hosted Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. The visitors opened the scoring through Kevin Volland in the 20th minute, putting pressure on Christophe Galtier's side. Neymar converted a penalty for a foul on himself in the 70th minute to level proceedings.

Mbappe started the match alongside the Brazilian, hitting the woodwork once from a total of nine shots. The 23-year-old striker, who scored a hat-trick in his previous outing, was kept quiet throughout the contest by the defensive partnership of Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile.

Speaking after the game, Riolo hit out at Mbappe and Neymar. Analysing the Frenchman's performance, he said (via Planete PSG):

"I find him average, as since the start of the season, he is not performing in his standards. I think he is a little worse in the head."

He continued:

"Neymar is still very average. I don't know if the penalty saves his game because next to it, he does his usual set dribbling, and he has to take red. He was immediately very nervous. It's been a while since we've seen that."

While Mbappe has netted four times in three league games, Neymar has registered six goals and as many assists in Ligue 1 this season.

Earlier, both players were embroiled in a 'penaltygate' incident after the former Barcelona man snubbed Mbappe from penalty duty during the Parisians' 5-2 win over Montpellier on August 14.

PSG, who are atop the Ligue 1 standings with ten points from four games, will next lock horns with Toulouse on Wednesday (August 31).

Marco Verratti reveals how he can help PSG's frontline this season

Speaking after his team's draw against Monaco, PSG midfielder Marco Verratti shared his thoughts on his new role in manager Christophe Galtier's 3-4-2-1 system. He said (via Culture PSG):

"I know what the coach wants. I try to help the team, to play without the ball and to cover the opponents. I help the defence. It's hard, yes, but I like fulfilling this role. I feel good, and I will continue to help the team."

He continued:

"I know that if we play two in the middle, it allows us to evolve with the three phenomena in front (Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe). I make the effort with pleasure because it is an honour to play with these great players."

Verratti has been at the Parisians since the summer of 2012.

