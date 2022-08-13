"Still has to prove himself" - Former Dutch forward insists Manchester United target is not ready for Premier League football

Former Netherlands forward Wim Kieft has warned PSV Eindhovens star and Manchester United target Gody Gakpo against a move to the Premier League.

Gakpo shot to prominence with his performances for Eredivisie club PSV last season. He scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists from 46 appearances across all competitions for the Dutch outfit.

The 23-year-old has picked up right where he left off this season, netting three goals and registering two assists in four matches. His performances for PSV have seen him attract transfer interest from several clubs this summer.

Manchester United are among the clubs credited with an interest in signing Gakpo. Daily Telegraph journalist Jason Burt claimed on Tuesday (August 9) that the Dutchman is emerging as a 'viable' option for them.

However, Kieft is not sold on the idea of Gakpo swapping PSV for a club like Manchester United this summer. The former Netherlands star has claimed that the forward is not ready for Premier League football. He wrote in his De Telegraaf column [via Voetbal Zone]:

“It is an open door that Gakpo is far from that. He has doubts about a transfer, but he does not look ready for a major competition like the English Premier League. It is better for his development if Gakpo stays at PSV for another year.”

Kieft went on to stress the need for Gakpo to prove that he is good enough to play for a big club. He feels the Dutchman will be making a mistake if he leaves PSV this summer. He wrote:

“For the time being, the doubts remain and Gakpo still has to prove himself for a place in a top team. If Gakpo leaves now and it doesn't go well or a club gets him to fill the squad, he will not benefit from that."

It now remains to be seen if Gakpo, who has a contract with PSV until 2026, will pay heed to Kieft's advice and stay at the club.

Kieft defends Manchester United target Gakpo amidst criticism

PSV booked their place in the UEFA Champions League play-offs after beating AS Monaco in the qualifiers this week. However, Gakpo struggled for form in both legs of the tie, thus making him the subject of criticism.

However, Kieft suggested that the 23-year-old felt severe pressure during the tie. He understands the forward was only trying to prove he is good enough to fire PSV into the Champions League proper and earn himself a move to a club like Manchester United. He wrote:

“Gakpo wanted to showcase himself on the highest podium. Prove that he can help PSV with Champions League football and prove that he is ready for a transfer to, for example, Arsenal or Manchester United."

Apart from Manchester United, Arsenal have been credited with an interest Gakpo. Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest are also said to be plotting a move for him.

